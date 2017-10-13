Above / Private cable and communication service providers are flagged around town by JULIE utility locators.

A link to a brief telecommunications survey is going around, originally distributed by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Naperville Development Partnership earlier this year. The purpose of the survey is to assist the City in assessing how Naperville’s businesses utilize broadband, current services, and needs for improved services.

“It’s very important that the city gets a good response rate,” noted Ray Kinney, flagging local business owners to participate in the survey as soon as possible via email.

Kinney explained that responses will help provide meaningful results to keep local service providers private, reliable, efficient and competitive while serving this community.

Information about the survey is featured below the calendar of upcoming government meetings on the City’s Business page with details that “the City of Naperville, IL is embarking on a Telecommunications Study to examine the City’s policy’s surrounding wireless and fiber infrastructure.”

Scroll way down to the bottom of the business page and it will take you to the survey.

“The City of Naperville is investigating whether your business has the broadband internet services it needs to be competitive. We need your input!” the survey says.

The survey needs to be taken from a computer located in the place of business that uses business Internet service.

Again, input from Naperville businesses regarding Internet availability and the quality of service it provides for local businesses is important for the future of sustaining and improving services.

Survey takes 5-10 minutes

The majority of questions are multiple choice or have yes-no responses. Depending on your answers, this brief survey should take 5-10 minutes to complete.

Here’s the direct link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NapervilleBusiness.