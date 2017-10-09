As summer turns to fall in Illinois, the wonderful warm days of Indian summer arrive. This is a time of change and reminds me of Bob Dylan’s words, “May you have a strong foundation when the winds of change shift…”

Like many others, I have found the Bible to be that strong foundation when facing times of challenge or change. Why? Because the Bible, spiritually interpreted, helps us understand that the power of God is mightier than any fearful situation we may be facing. It’s a textbook on life. Through counsel and example, it shows us how to face any situation, trusting that God’s love and protective power are sufficient to help us no matter the changes we face.

Mary Baker Eddy faced innumerable hardships and life changes before discovering in 1866 the laws of healing in the Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ teachings and works. (She later named her discovery Christian Science.) She wrote a book about her journey through the Scriptures – a journey that led her to find God to be reliable no matter the circumstances. In Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures she wrote, “Each successive stage of experience unfolds new views of divine goodness and love.”

This understanding of our companionship with God, changeless Love, gives us confidence, joy, and inspiration wherever life leads us. Even during tough times, these new views of God’s goodness and love found in Scripture heal fear, frustration and loneliness.

One of the most difficult changes I’ve faced was when I took a job that seemed much harder than I expected, even though I knew I was thoroughly qualified for it. After a few sleepless nights of worry and feelings of inadequacy, I found these words in the Bible: “For He [God] performeth the thing that is appointed for me:” (Job 23:14). This passage didn’t lessen the amount of work I had to do, but it did reassure me that God was providing me with the insight, intelligence and fortitude I needed to do the work well. That job turned into a very happy and successful experience.

Enjoy these beautiful days of Indian summer, and allow the chillier nights to remind you that no matter what new challenges you may face, there is an unwavering, unconditional, divine Love enfolding you and those you love, right now bringing health, happiness and resilience into your life.