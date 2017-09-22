Home

Above / Illinois ranked 2nd in the nation in train/vehicle collision fatalities in 2016. Learn the rules associated with railroad grade crossings, railroad tracks and railroad property. 

Naperville Train Station

Illinois Rail Safety Week is Sept. 24-30. (PN File Photo)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — During Illinois Rail Safety Week, September 24-30, the Naperville Police Department will join agencies from around the state in an education and enforcement campaign aimed at reminding the public how to be safe around trains and train tracks.

In Illinois during 2016, there were 101 crossing collisions involving motor vehicles, which resulted in 43 injuries and 24 fatalities. In addition, there were 41 incidents of people trespassing onto railroad property that resulted in 19 injuries and 22 fatalities. During 2016, Illinois ranked 2nd in the nation in vehicle collision fatalities and 7th in the nation in trespasser fatalities.

To promote rail safety awareness and education during Illinois Rail Safety Week, the Naperville Police Department will be participating in enforcement details at various railroad grade crossings and commuter stations within Naperville to cite both drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property. In addition, police officers will be distributing literature to the public that contains information on how to be safe around trains and train tracks.

Pay attention to white stop lines whenever approaching railroad crossing

Please remember, not only is it against the law to stop your vehicle on railroad tracks, it is also against the law to stop your vehicle anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing. Highway-rail grade crossings are typically marked by white stop lines located on the pavement in advance of the crossing, and if not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm.

In addition to the state proclamation naming this week Illinois Rail Safety Week, Operation Lifesaver has declared the same week as national Rail Safety Week. According to Illinois Operation Lifesaver, more than 86 percent of all collisions occur at crossings with active warning devices (flashing lights, gates and ringing bells).

For more information about Illinois Rail Safety Week, visit www.illinoisrailsafetyweek.com.

News submitted by Commander Lou Cammiso and Sgt. Derek Zook for the Naperville Police Department.


One Response

  1. Robert Pines

    So where is the story NOTHING is done the other 358 days a year?

    Things a real Operation Lifesaver would ask!!!
    1. Why are all OL directors handpuppets of the railroad or government only giving lip service safety messages?
    2. Why nothing is ever mentioned by OL that would cost the railroads a penny on the obviously missing safety equipment and track maintenance work?
    3. Where are the crossing safety signals for the trains going too fast with no brakes or steering at 1,000s of crossings?
    4. Where are the track video monitors for the trains going too fast with no brakes or steering to get the train stopped IN TIME?
    5. Why aren’t railroads paying at least half for crossing signals because it’s their trains going too fast with no brakes or steering while paying the so-called RR directors millions a year.
    6. Why the crossing humps trapping big trucks aren’t required to be removed?
    7. Why the crossing surfaces aren’t wider where if a vehicle fish tails on slick road and is trapped at the edge of the crossing surface trap?
    8. Why the train cabs aren’t required to be lit up like a Christmas tree with emergency vehicle light bars? LOOK AND SEE!!
    9. Why the front of trains aren’t required to have air bags or something to soften impacts?
    10. Why trains don’t have better braking systems? OLIs message now shows train brakes obviously suck.
    11. Why there are no bidding invitations on the obviously overcharged crossing projects the tax-payers pay the railroads for. $10,000 just to get the equipment to the sight. TRUCKED IN.
    12. Why trains are allowed to run in the fog?
    13. Why the crossings aren’t lit up so drivers can see the black rail cars across the tracks at night?
    14. Why railroads remove and steal signals we paid for on closed re-worked crossings?
    15. Why $$$millions$$$ of the rail safety budget we pay in is wasted on needless reworks at crossings preventing signals where needed?
    16. Why the railroad isn’t required to de-ice crossings before they roll the trains?
    17. Why the railroad isn’t required to raise their overpasses so big trucks can get under them? The railroad wants to double stack and our road overpasses are too low—no problem WE PAY MILLIONS.
    18. Why drug/alcohol tests aren’t done on rail crews at crossing/pedestrian collisions?
    19. Why railroads are allowed to get off with the train black box , signal black box (if crossing signals are present), and cab video at crossing/pedestrian collisions?
    20. Why the fact is hidden that trains kill like 100 people in 100 million train miles when regular drivers have like ONE death? Amtrak over 350 killed.
    21.Why Amtrak passengers aren’t required to look at the despicable shape of the crossings before they board the trains?
    22.Why train horns aren’t blown at private crossings till the last second freezing drivers?
    23.Why the railroads track lights can’t be at a crossing?
    24 .Why railroads need track lights and civilians don’t?
    25. Why trains can be at the same crossing at the same time blocking view?
    WAITING FOR OLI/OLI.CA response.

