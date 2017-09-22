Above / Illinois ranked 2nd in the nation in train/vehicle collision fatalities in 2016. Learn the rules associated with railroad grade crossings, railroad tracks and railroad property.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — During Illinois Rail Safety Week, September 24-30, the Naperville Police Department will join agencies from around the state in an education and enforcement campaign aimed at reminding the public how to be safe around trains and train tracks.

In Illinois during 2016, there were 101 crossing collisions involving motor vehicles, which resulted in 43 injuries and 24 fatalities. In addition, there were 41 incidents of people trespassing onto railroad property that resulted in 19 injuries and 22 fatalities. During 2016, Illinois ranked 2nd in the nation in vehicle collision fatalities and 7th in the nation in trespasser fatalities.

To promote rail safety awareness and education during Illinois Rail Safety Week, the Naperville Police Department will be participating in enforcement details at various railroad grade crossings and commuter stations within Naperville to cite both drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property. In addition, police officers will be distributing literature to the public that contains information on how to be safe around trains and train tracks.

Pay attention to white stop lines whenever approaching railroad crossing

Please remember, not only is it against the law to stop your vehicle on railroad tracks, it is also against the law to stop your vehicle anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing. Highway-rail grade crossings are typically marked by white stop lines located on the pavement in advance of the crossing, and if not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm.

In addition to the state proclamation naming this week Illinois Rail Safety Week, Operation Lifesaver has declared the same week as national Rail Safety Week. According to Illinois Operation Lifesaver, more than 86 percent of all collisions occur at crossings with active warning devices (flashing lights, gates and ringing bells).

For more information about Illinois Rail Safety Week, visit www.illinoisrailsafetyweek.com.

News submitted by Commander Lou Cammiso and Sgt. Derek Zook for the Naperville Police Department.