INFORMATION WANTED 630-420-6006 / NPD report # 2017-008945

NAPERVILLE CRIME STOPPERS are offering up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for Unlawful Use of Credit Card.

On Aug. 10, 2017, the pictured subject unlawfully used credit cards to make a purchase of $3008.93 at the Apple Store in Naperville and a purchase of $3030.99 at the Best Buy Store in the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, IL.

If you witnessed either of these incidents or have any information about the suspect, please contact Naperville CRIME STOPPERS at (630) 420-6006 or via .

News and photos submitted by Commander Lou Camisso, Naperville Police Department, Office of Professional Standards.

Your information is important to Crime Stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for the information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

Crime does not pay… But CRIME STOPPERS does…

Get to know more about Naperville CRIME STOPPERS and keeping the community safe at .

Memorize the CRIME STOPPERS tip hotline, (630) 420-6006, available around the clock.

Keeping our community safe is everyone’s responsibility.

