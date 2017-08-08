UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2017 / In response to inquiries about appointments, Pat Shanower provided details about the health fair, open to the public, on Sept. 16, 2017.

“Yes, people just show up between 10 and 2 on September 16,” emailed Shanower. “If they need further consultations with doctors, appointments will be made. Thanks.”

ORIGINAL POST, Aug. 8, 2017 / A United Methodist congregation and the Islamic Center of Naperville are joining together to offer a free community health fair this September. Their aim is to serve the community while also bridging gaps between Muslims and people of other faiths.

The fair will run from 10AM to 2PM on Sat., Sept. 16, at the mosque, 2844 W. Ogden Ave.

Individuals 16 and older can be screened for blood pressure, blood sugar levels and oral cancer; and have a brief consultation with a physician about any concerning results, all at no charge. Physical therapists, nutritionists, dentists, nurses, social workers and dieticians will share information, answer questions or provide short counseling sessions at booths throughout the fair.

In addition, more in-depth presentations on topics such as back care, balance and fall prevention, a healthy diet, living with high blood pressure and heart disease prevention will be offered in classrooms during the event.

Members of Community United Methodist Church in downtown Naperville are co-sponsoring the fair to show people of all faiths that the community benefits when people come together to serve.

“This sort of partnership should have started 20 years ago,” said Pat Shanower, a member of Community UMC who brought Drs. Atif Fakhruddin and Usman Khan together with church members to plan the event and recruit volunteers.

Recognizing that people who have never been inside a mosque might be reluctant to go there, members of both congregations will serve as greeters, guides and helpers to ensure everyone feels comfortable.

The health fair also will serve to publicize the Islamic Center of Naperville Free Clinic, which is open from 9AM to noon the first Sunday of each month and from 7 to 9PM on the third Wednesday of each month at the mosque. The ICNFC provides no-cost general health and wellness care, annual physicals, nutrition counseling and specialty referrals; plus discounted lab work and X-Rays, to anyone who is without insurance, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

Its founding members, including Fakhruddin and Khan, describe it as an “all-inclusive clinic where patients will be treated with respect and dignity.”

The clinic opened in March 2017, but has not seen many non-Muslim patients, and its founders have been looking for a way to spread the news of its services to the entire community, organizers said.

At the same time, the ICN has been sponsoring “Open Mosque” days to spread understanding of Islam among its Naperville neighbors, and Shanower and other Community UMC members have attended. When members of Shanower’s adult Sunday School class wanted to better understand the Muslim faith, Shanower invited some ICN members to speak on two successive weeks. During those conversations, she heard of the desire to spread news of the free clinic, and a partnership was born.

“They really have a passion to serve the underserved,” Shanower said.