Above / Enjoy professionally displayed fireworks. Remember, backyard fireworks are illegal in Illinois. Be mindful of essential fire safety tips before, during and after Independence Day. Thanks!

Update, July 4, 2017 / Independence Day fireworks light the skies nearby…

Aurora at 9:30PM, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St.

Batavia at 9:30PM, watch from Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Dr.

Downers Grove/Woodridge at 9:30PM, Zigfield Troy Golf, 75th Street & Lemont Rd, Downers Grove.

Glen Ellyn at dusk, Lake Ellyn, 645 Lenox Rd.

Lombard at 9:30PM, Madison Meadow Park, 600 E. Madison St.

St. Charles at dusk, Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave.

Warrenville 9:15PM, Cerny Park, 3S258 Manning Ave.

Westmont at 9:30PM, Ty Warner Park Plaza & Blackhawk Dr.

Alert! For 2017, Naperville Fireworks hosted by Ribfest and sponsored by Meijer will be at dusk on July 3. Spectators can tune into 95.9 The River to hear a musical simulcast. Celebrate safely.

Happy Birthday, America! Celebrate Independence Day safely and a day early in Naperville!

As is tradition, the Exchange Club of Naperville, City of Naperville and the Naperville Park District have teamed up to present the annual Independence Day Fireworks, a spectacular colorful display that bursts into the sky just after dusk at 9:30PM, in conjunction with Ribfest, June 30 through July 3.

Note that the 2017 Independence Day celebration will be on July 3, offering free public admission to Ribfest beginning at 7:30PM Mon., July 3, in Knoch Park, in plenty of time for a barbecue dinner and live music on the Navistar Main Stage as well as the North Park Stage before the fireworks begin.

Nearly 30-minutes of fireworks presented by Meijer, well known throughout the Chicagoland area and rivaled by few, again will be simulcast with patriotic music and broadcast on the radio. Tune in to the playlist that will be featured at 95.9-The River.

Note that the rain date for the fireworks is not listed at this time.

Other places to view Naperville Fireworks

Since the fireworks originate from the West Street Garden Plot parking lot, many locations in addition to Ribfest at Knoch Park provide local residents with places to gather throughout the city to view the colorful fireworks, always set to some of America’s most inspirational music on the radio.

Prime locations to watch the professionally-presented Naperville Fireworks include blocked off and designated portions all along West Street.

Large crowds usually gather at:

Hobson West Shopping Center (75th Street at Rickert Road)

May Watts Park Sled Hill (820 S. Whispering Hills)

Gartner Park (524 W. Gartner Road)

Van Buren Parking Deck (Van Buren at Main streets)

Chicago Avenue Parking Deck (Chicago at Washington)

The Yellow Box Parking Lot (Rickert at Ogden)

Good Shepherd Church Parking Lot (1310 Shepherd Drive just south of 75th St.)

Central Park Benches ( 104 E. Benton)

Lawn between Meson Sabika and Our Saints Academy (Aurora Ave. east of River Road)

Also, enjoy the fireworks at many other local parks, open spaces and neighborhood backyards in close proximity to downtown Naperville.

Note that the view from the base of Rotary Hill comes with some sight limitations, but it also comes with a pre-fireworks concert from 8:45- 9:15PM.

If you have a tough time sitting still while you wait, another fun way to watch the fireworks is to stroll along West Street, beginning near Hobson Ponds on Naperville-Plainfield Road with the first big boom at 9:30PM. Simply walk along the sidewalk toward Knoch Park.

Whatever the plan, grab a blanket and/or portable chairs along with your radio and be prepared for the cheers of “oohs” and “ahhhs” to celebrate America’s independence this year on July 3 at Ribfest and on the 4th of July throughout Chicagoland.

Stay tuned for the station to which you can set your radio and sing along. That information is coming soon. God bless, America!

…Another Local Fireworks Display

For a decade, another tradition is for fireworks to blast over the White Eagle subdivision just after dusk in conjunction with Independence Day. Several years ago readers wondered where the magnificent display originated, lighting up the skies on another evening. (For 2017, the display was set for June 24, 2017.)

If you look toward southwest Naperville and the area of the White Eagle Golf Club on the designated evening, you’ll experience another professionally-orchestrated celebration of America’s birthday, sponsored by the White Eagle homeowners.

Help prevent wildfires! Leave all fireworks displays to the professionals. Thank you.

And here are some wise words from Tom Wehrli…

“Folks! As we get closer to the Fourth of July weekend, let’s all keep in mind all of the Vets and Pets that surround us everyday. Your backyard fireworks are illegal and it is against the law to have them. Most importantly, please give all of our Veterans, many having PTSD symptoms and the reason you have the holiday off, the respect they deserve by keeping it a quiet weekend for them.

“The same with you or your neighbors’ pets. They hear noise at 100 times louder then you and most are deathly afraid of all the noise.

“Lastly, if you are one of those that doesn’t care, save them for the 4th, not June 27 through July 8. Our great local law enforcement officials have enough to worry about then follow up all of your neighbors complaints.

“Thank you,” Tom Wehrli.

2017 Ribfest is June 30 through July 3

Regular readers of this website likely are well aware that the Exchange Club of Naperville Ribfest runs in Knoch Park. Admission at the Gate is $20. Children 11 and under always are free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Free admission to all after 7:30PM until closing on Mon., July 3.

Thanks for supporting this barbecue festival and concert venue, an important fundraiser that benefits more than 50 social service agencies that provide programs to help prevent domestic violence. For 30 years, this fundraiser has been about the kids. And the weather is important, too.

Happy Independence Day!

Thanks for reading and remembering the thoughtful reasons our Founders who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Above / In the spirit of Americanism, find the Freedom Shrine with many historical documents located behind the Naperville Municipal Center in clear view every day, just up the steps from the September 11 Memorial along the Riverwalk.

God bless America!

P.S. Thanks for leaving the fireworks to the professionals. Spectacular displays are promised throughout the suburbs. Thanks, too, to local residents who suggested some of their favorite displays and places to watch fireworks hosted by Ribfest, the City of Naperville and the Naperville Park District, and sponsored by Meijer.

Exchange Club of Naperville and Ribfest

Volunteer run and mission driven, for 30 years the Exchange Club of Naperville has welcomed volunteers to assist in making Ribfest the premier outdoor summer festival in the area.

And for 2017, the Exchange Club is welcoming Curly HAMilton, a friendly new character with lots of fun-loving energy that likely will ignite squeals and hamming it up, especially in the Family Fun Area.

The Exchange Club of Naperville was chartered in 1987 and is dedicated to the elimination of child abuse and domestic violence in all forms. Through financial contributions to more than 50 local charities, the Exchange Club has raised more than $15.5 million from its service activities at Ribfest.

Cheers!