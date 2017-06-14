Synergy Adaptive Athletics is hosting the USA Boccia Nationals Tournament July 5-9 in Naperville. In the world of adaptive sports…this is huge!

Over 200 athletes, coaches and referees from all over the United States will be competing on 16 courts at 2 separate venues (Fort Hill Activity Center and Players Indoor) in individual, pairs and team play. This is anticipated to be the largest Nationals Tournament in recent history. Not only does this offer local athletes greater access to this level of play, but it may help expose the sport to those not already involved.

Not familiar with boccia? It is a sport for wheelchair athletes taking place on an indoor hard court surface. The object is to throw or roll game balls so they land as close as possible to the target ball called the jack. After all of the balls have been thrown, the closest team receives the number of points equal to the number of balls that they have closer to the jack than their opponent’s closest ball. The disability sport community initially adopted boccia as a sport for athletes with cerebral palsy but it is now open to all athletes with significant physical disabilities.

This is not your backyard picnic sport. Boccia is a test of concentration, accuracy and strategic ability. It is contested at local, national and international levels. In 1984 boccia became a Paralympic sport and by 2008 was being practiced in over fifty countries worldwide.

We are thrilled to be hosting an event of this caliber in Naperville.

Synergy Adaptive Athletics is a collaborative program of WDSRA and NEDSRA. For more information, visit www.wdsra.com or call (630) 681-0962.