Above / Members of the Rotary Club of Naperville/Downtown have placed planters with tiny blue forget-me-not flowers at independent businesses around town to promote Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June. One of the planters was given to Mike Cooper, co-owner of the Naperville Senior Center, in appreciation to caregivers. Cooper also will host Relay for Life, another event, like Alzheimer’s awareness, that connects to the Longest Day of the Year, June 21.

Naperville Senior Center and Adult Day Services will be hosting its 3rd annual Relay For Life, from June 14-21, a mini-version of the signature fundraising cancer walk for the American Cancer Society.

“Seniors and staff alike, as well as Shannon Webster, Ms. Wheelchair Illinois 2017, will be participating,” said Pam Cooper, Physical Therapist and co-owner of Naperville Senior Center. “We will be walking, ‘walkering’ and wheeling around our indoor track all week to raise money to fight cancer.”

For many seniors with mobility problems, a full Relay For Life can be a daunting task. The Naperville Senior Center mini-relay is less strenuous, but still allows members to give back to the community, Cooper noted.

“This is a great opportunity for our elderly loved ones to participate in community activities, as well as raise money for this very worthwhile cause,” said Kiyoko Czech, American Cancer Society’s Community Manager, Relay For Life.

On Wed., June 21, following the relay, there will be a luminary ceremony open to the public. “We look forward to seeing the community come together for the luminary ceremony and invite those who are interested in making a donation to the cause,” added Theresa Capone, the center’s director of fun and relay team captain.

During the 2016 event, 17 seniors walked and wheeled around the center’s indoor track, raising $4,590 in the fight against cancer, almost double the amount raised, $2,420, in 2015. Their efforts put them in 5th place for funds raised at the city-wide Naperville Relay For Life.

To donate directly to the Naperville Senior Center Relay For Life team, click here.

The Naperville Senior Center is located at 1504 N. Naper Blvd., Suite 120.

Naperville Senior Center, Adult Day Services

Naperville Senior Center, Adult Day Services— designed for Naperville-area adult residents unable to stay safely home alone, including those individuals with cognitive and physical challenges— provides expert adult day care in a comfortable, affordable and socially engaging environment. The team of specialized staff plans and leads enjoyable activities for seniors throughout the day designed around its members’ interests, abilities and needs.

According to co-owner Mike Cooper, “Members vocalize, theorize, harmonize, evangelize and sometimes even close their eyes; but most importantly, they socialize and exercise.”

For more information, call (630) 857-3017, or visit www.napervilleseniorcenter.com.