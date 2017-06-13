Above / Naperville Fire Department releases report regarding kitchen fire in 1900 block of Carlsbad Circle, north of I-88. (PN File Photo)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — At 8:43PM on Tuesday evening (06/13/2017), Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a 911 call for the report of the activated fire alarm in a multi-family residence located in the 1900 block of Carlsbad Circle. A resident of the unit also called 911 reporting a fire in the kitchen. Naperville 911(PSAP) dispatched a General Alarm assignment to the reported address which brought 12 pieces of fire apparatus and 26 fire personnel to the scene.

The first fire unit arrived on scene at 8:47PM and reported nothing showing from the exterior of the multi-family structure. On further investigation the fire crews found a small kitchen fire in the apartment unit. The fire was quickly extinguished. Upon the arrival of additional fire companies, salvage and overhaul operations were performed.

One civilian injury was reported. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

An inspector from Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) was also notified. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the effected apartment unit was deemed uninhabitable.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Warrenville Fire Protection District and Naperville Police Department. The Plainfield Fire Protection District, and the Winfield Fire Department provided coverage for Naperville fire stations during this incident. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Report submitted by Tom Moran, Bureau Chief of Training, Naperville Fire Department.