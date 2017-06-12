Above / Resurfacing will occur along Ogden (an IDOT-led project) from Raymond Drive in Naperville east to I-355 in Lisle.

Pending weather or unforeseen circumstances, work will begin to resurface Ogden Avenue from its intersection with Raymond Drive in Naperville to where it meets Interstate 355 in Lisle the week of June 19, 2017.

This Illinois Department of Transportation-led project will resurface Ogden Avenue to improve the pavement condition for a safer, smoother ride. In addition, the project includes miscellaneous curb and sidewalk repairs, patching and the application of new pavement markings.

Work locations and schedules subject to change

Although current IDOT plans are to start resurfacing work in the Lisle portion of the project closer to Interstate 355 and progress west to Naperville by July, exact work locations and schedules are subject to change. Please anticipate work to occur at any location along the impacted portion of Ogden starting the week of June 19.

Throughout construction, daily lane closures and sidewalk closures will be necessary. Traffic signal timing may also be impacted. In Naperville, although work can occur any time from 7AM to dusk, no lane closures on Ogden Avenue will occur prior to 9AM. Note that other types of construction, such as side street or sidewalk work, can occur during that time and may impact motorists’ or pedestrians’ travels accordingly.

Work is anticipated to last until approximately early November.

Plan ahead… Access to business will be maintained

Access to businesses along the impacted segment of Ogden Avenue will be maintained. Motorists should use extreme caution at all times in the work zone, anticipate significant delays and allow for additional travel time or adjust their routes accordingly.

Ogden resurfacing is Illinois Department of Transporation-led project

As this is an IDOT-led project, progress and/or timing of the project may be impacted depending on the status of the State of Illinois budget come July 1. Significant delays or other changes to this project’s scope will be communicated to the public as necessary.

For project updates, visit www.naperville.il.us/ogdenresurfacing.

Editor’s Note: Thanks for supporting local businesses along Ogden during the months of resurfacing. Begin now to find alternate routes to your favorite shopping destinations that will remain open during the project.