Above / Hey, kids! A brand new design for a 2017 Ribfest mascot squeals for a name. What’s in a name?

UPDATE, June 8, 2017 / The brand new Naperville Ribfest mascot will be revealed on Sat., June 17, at Naperville Bank & Trust, 5 S. Washington St., in downtown Naperville.

For the first time in the 30-year history of Ribfest, this year’s event will feature a mascot. Sponsored by Naperville Bank & Trust, the mascot is almost 7 feet tall, wears overalls and even has a guitar.

The public is invited from 11AM to noon to ham it up with members of the Exchange Club of Naperville as they begin celebrating the 30th Ribfest, a four-day family festival that will be held June 30-July 3, 2017, in Knoch Park.

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” —William Shakespeare

Find out what’s in a name for Ribfest’s brand new mascot by stopping by the bank for a snack and a keepsake photo.

After festivities at Naperville Bank & Trust, the party with the Ribfest mascot moves to Centennial Beach from 12:15PM to 12:50PM.

For more information about everything at Ribfest, visit www.ribfest.net.

Original Post May 1, 2017

Naming contest could win a class 30 tickets to Ribfest.

Meet the Exchange Club of Naperville’s new member! The Exchange Club of Naperville welcomes submissions from school aged children to name its brand new mascot, currently Piggy needs a Name.

Details: Name the mascot.

Win: 30 general admission tickets to Ribfest, good July 1, 2, 3. (Kids under 11 are admitted for free July 1-3 and can bring an adult guest.)

Rules: Each public or private school determines how the contest will run internally, but only one submission per grade, per school will be accepted.

Home schooled students or students attending school outside of District 203 and 204 may submit one submission each with the winning prize of 2 general admission Ribfest tickets, good July 1-3. The winning school, grade and classroom teacher will be announced publicly at a “Reveal Party” and during other events. Also, a press release will be sent out announcing the winning school and the winning school MAY be announced on the radio or on TV. The date and location of the “Reveal Party” will be announced at a later date. All entries are due by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six (6) finalists will be selected by the Ribfest Sponsorship Committee with the final selection to be voted on by the 145-strong Exchange Club membership.

How to submit: Email submissions to Pamela Keith at RIBFESTMASCOT2017@YAHOO.COM with the subject line: Name the Ribfest Pig Mascot. Include suggested names, the name of your school, and for each name submitted, the grades and names of each teacher. Please include contact information (phone and email).

All name submissions become the property of the Exchange Club of Naperville. All decisions are final.

Exchange Club of Naperville and Ribfest

Volunteer run and mission driven, the Exchange Club of Naperville welcomes volunteers to assist in making Ribfest the premier outdoor summer festival in the area. The Exchange Club of Naperville was chartered in 1987 and is dedicated to the elimination of child abuse and domestic violence in all forms. Through financial contributions to more than 50 local charities, the Exchange Club has raised more than $15.5 million from its service activities at Ribfest.

Story and graphic submitted by Erin O’Donnell for Exchange Club of Naperville Ribfest.