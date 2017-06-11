Above / Color-coded map features sanitary sewer smoke testing area for June-July 2017, shows the beginning in the central business district.

Weather permitting, work likely will last about four weeks.

In an effort to detect sanitary sewer line defects, the City will be performing smoke testing of the Downtown and various Naperville neighborhoods beginning the week of June 12. Testing is scheduled to last approximately four weeks, pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Smoke testing is a way to locate openings in the sewer system that allow rainwater runoff to enter and can cause inconvenient and expensive sanitary sewer backups. Air combined with non-toxic smoke is forced into the sewer lines to disclose the location of leaks and connections to storm water systems. Smoke can be seen coming up out of the ground where there are defects in the lines. Smoke testing also identifies roof drains, patio drains and footing drains that are connected to the sewer system.

Work starts Monday, June 12, 2017, in downtown Naperville

Starting Monday, June 12, work will proceed through the Downtown and surrounding subdivisions over a four-week period. The four-week work schedule is an approximation and the timeline is subject to change pending weather or unforeseen circumstances. (See color-coded map image above.) Residents and businesses who reside in affected areas should expect work to occur in and around their area through July.

Smoke will not enter buildings unless there is defective plumbing or drain traps that are dried up, and it is expected – and normal – for smoke to come out of the sewer vent stack on the roof of a home or business during the test.

The smoke is non-toxic, creates no fire hazard, leaves no residue, dissipates quickly and is harmless, although those with respiratory issues may wish to take extra precautions such as leaving the home for a few hours until testing is complete. Door hanger notification cards are being distributed to those impacted immediately prior to testing, and the public can expect to see signs posted at intersections when crews are testing in that area.

For more information on sanitary sewer line smoke testing, visit www.naperville.il.us/smoketest.