Thursday Extras!

Copper River Sockeye Salmon is back at Casey’s Foods… Fair Lady Award honoring Idalynn Wenhold begins at 5PM at Center Stage Theater… Chair Affair to benefit Bridge Communities begins at 6PM at Elements… And, drum roll, please, the Naperville Municipal Band begins its outdoor Concert Series in Central Park at 7:30PM.

Friday

Outdoor Fitness Friday’s – 8:45AM | Free

Kroehler Family YMCA – 34 S Washington St, Naperville, IL 60540

Join the Kroehler Y Fitness Staff for a fun outdoor workout each Friday for the summer months. Attendees can try Tai Chi, Yoga, Zumba, Bootcamp, and other great workouts for free.

Saturday

Casey’s Foods Saturday Special – 8AM-7PM | $9.49 lb.-$10.49 lb.

Naperville Plaza Washington at Gartner Naperville 60540

USDA Choice Flank Steak, Plain or Prima Italian ($9.49) or traditional Italian Herb marinated ($10.49). And find more Casey’s Quality Meat in the butcher shop.

Saturday Morning Garden Guru – 9AM | Free

The Growing Place – 25 W 471 Plank Rd Naperville, IL 60563

The Growing Place will have experienced gardeners available at their location at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora and location at 27W471 Plank Rd. in Naperville to answer your questions and offer advice to help your landscapes and garden flourish. Stop in anytime between 9-10AM. The Growing Place is an independent business with an ever-growing history in Naperville!

Naperville Garden Club Garden Walk – 9AM | $10-$12.

Various locations Naperville and Aurora, IL 60540

The Naperville Garden Club presents “Through the Garden Gate,” a self-guided tour of five private gardens celebrating National Garden Week and supporting Naperville Garden Club scholarships. Tickets are available at ACE Hardware on 75th Street in Naperville, The Growing Place (both Aurora and Naperville locations) and Lizzie’s Garden in Naperville. For more information, visit www.napervillegardenclub.org.

A Day To Donate – All Day

A Day to Donate gives residents in the Naperville area a chance to donate to area non profits including Little Friends, Literacy DuPage, Alive Naperville Teen center, A.D.O.P.T. pet shelter, Side by Side Smiles, Giving DuPage and others. Donations are made using a smartphone app called $hare which means people can donate while walking around Naperville during the day, at home on the couch or even if they are out of town that day. www.daytodonate.com/organizations.

North Central College Commencement – 10AM

Residence Hall/Recreation Center – 440 S. Brainard Naperville, IL 60540

152nd Commencement Ceremony. Doors open at 8:30AM. Ceremony will be broadcast online when 694 undergraduates and 117 graduates of North Central College were honored. David Gage —NCC Alum, entrepreneur, scientist and host of the TV show, “My Classic Car”— gave the commencement address.

Alive Center Art Slam – 6:30PM | $75

Alive Center – 500 W 5th Avenue

Naperville, IL 60563

Enjoy live music, an outdoor lounge, local cuisine, silent auction, art from local artists and more during Alive Center’s biggest annual fundraiser. Tickets are $75 and proceeds support our center inn providing our community teens with ample opportunities to discover what makes them “come alive.”

Sunday

Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon – 7AM | $90-$130

Centennial Beach – 500 W. Jackson St Naperville, IL 60563

Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Tri returns to Naperville offering an inspiring race for all paces and passions. Women of all ages are encouraged to invite their girlfriends and enjoy this designer race experience featuring a 0.5-mile swim, 13.3-mile bike and 3.1 mile run, high value participant gear, Lifestyle Market and more! Whether setting a good example for well everyone, or challenging themselves to reach a new personal best–triathletes wont want to miss Gildan Esprit de She Naperville happening June 11, 2017 from 7AM-11am at Centennial Beach. Gildan Esprit De She is the nations premier athletic event series for women.

Go Fish! | Free (Though license may be needed)

List of local ponds in parks throughout Naperville, IL 60540, 60563, 60564

Find an assortment of bait to catch all types of fish at Dog Patch Pet & Feed, located at 1108 E Ogden Ave. Find koi for backyard ponds at Dog Patch, too.

Paddle Boats & Kayaks at Jaycees Marina Open for Season – 10AM-7PM | Rentals (See prices)

Jaycees Marina on the Quarry along the Riverwalk – Naperville, IL 60540

The Naperville Park District’s Paddleboat Quarry is open now through Labor Day. Paddleboats and kayaks may be rented at the Paddleboat Quarry hut located next to the paddleboat dock. Paddleboats are $10 for a 20-minute ride for up to 4 people and $12 for a 40-minute ride for up to 4 people. Kayaks are available through Naperville Kayak for 30-minute rides at $10 for a one-person boat and $20 for a two-person boat.

Centennial Beach Summer Season – 11AM | General Admission & By Membership

Centennial Beach – 500 W. Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

The popular swimming facility in the old quarry will be open 11AM to 8PM Sat., 11AM to 6PM Sun. General Admission: Resident Adult $8/Youth $6 Nonresident Adult $12 /Youth $10.

Moser Tower / Carillon Tour – Noon | $3

Rotary Hill along the Riverwalk – 443 Aurora Ave. across from NCHS Naperville, IL 60540

Higher than most kites… Tours include stops to see the 72-bell instrument with a peek at the largest bell, Big Joe; and an opportunity to experience the beautiful vista from the observation deck near top of the 160-ft. Moser Tower. The Moser Tower with the Millennium Carillon and the Visitor Center hours are from 10AM to 4PM on Saturdays and from 12-noon-6PM on Sundays, April 29 through October 29. Find one of the world’s largest musical instruments at the base of Rotary Hill. And, of course, the spectacular view from the observation deck of this Tree City USA changes every season. Enjoy the view, highly recommended on a clear day!

Hometown Picnic – 1PM | $12/adult, $10/senior (62+), $8/youth (412) Naperville residents and members are free

Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St Naperville, IL 60540

What better way to spend a summer afternoon than at a picnic with old-fashioned games, contests, music, a best brownie bake-off and an apple pie baking competition. Bring your family and your food, enjoy some outdoor fun and relive the past! All activities are free with museum admission.

Guys & Dolls – 3PM | $20-$27. $27 Adults$24 Students/Seniors$20 for groups 10+

Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall – 31 S. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60540

Guys and Dolls Presented by BrightSide Theatre – Napervilles Only Professional Theatre Company Performing in the heart of its historic district June 9-25, 2017 (Fridays & Saturdays at 8PM/Sundays at 3PM) Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College music and lyrics by Frank Loesser book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling directed by Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass choreographed by Jeni Donahue | music direction by Sarah Giordano. Adults $27 | Students and Seniors (62+) $24 | Groups of 10 or more $20 Call (630) 447-TIXS (8497) or www.brightsidetheatre.com.

Other things to do featured on PN’s Events Calendar…

Consider ‘save the dates’ today for future events

Lou Malnati’s annual benefit for KidsMatter is noon to 10PM on Monday, June 12, noon-10PM. Enjoy lunch, dinner or to-go at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria-Downtown Naperville along with great musical performances by area youth. Lou Malnati’s is celebrating kids by generously donating 20 percent of sales (both restaurant and carry-out) to support KidsMatter’s goal of reducing at-risk behavior and building resilient kids who say “No” to destructive choices and “Yes” to endless possibilities.

Downtown Naperville Walk & Window Shop! In mid June downtown will turn another page to welcome Summer Painted Sculptures Revealed – Book Benches. The storybook-theme sculptures will be on display Fri., June 16 – mid September, at various downtown sidewalk locations.

The Classic Car Show returns from 9AM to Noon on Sat., June 17 (weather permitting). Vintage models will be exhibited along Jackson Avenue between Eagle and Main streets.

Naperville Woman’s Club Fine Art Fair at Naper Settlement, 10AM-5PM Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25. No Admission Charge (Note change to June!)

Reserve tickets for 2017 Ribfest, June 30-July 3. Celebrate Exchange Club of Naperville’s 30th year.

Friday, June 30

Toby Keith, Colt Ford, Drew Baldridge

VIP SOLD OUT!

Available: General admission, Skybox (high risk of sell out/14 seats remain), Front of Stage

Saturday, July 1

B-52s, A Flock of Seagulls, The Romantics

Available: General admission, VIP, Skybox, Front of Stage

Sunday, July 2

Shinedown, Collective Soul, Lacey Strum

Available: General admission, VIP, Skybox, Front of Stage

Monday, July 3

Better than Ezra, The Wallflowers, Tres Moustache

FIREWORKS at 9:30 PM

Available: General admission, VIP, Skybox, Front of Stage

Tickets now on sale at www.ribfest.net.

Keep Moving to help keep local charities running! Register now for upcoming Runs, Walks and Bike Rides that will keep you outdoors for more than a good cause until Nov. 23.

2nd Annual Pumpkin Race, hosted by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. A flyer available at the 2017 graduation ceremony provided info about the Pumpkin Race slated for Oct. 28 at Rotary Hill. Save the date! For details and a look at last year’s “fun” raiser, click here.

Year-round Gift Ideas

Think dinner and the show and combine a gift certificate/card to a restaurant and theater tickets to performances on stage at North Central College.Perhaps give memberships to places such as Naper Settlement, DuPage Children’s Museum or Naperville Art League. Or provide a gift of music lessons with one of the teachers available at Ellman’s Music Center.

‘Tis the season to give DNA gift cards or to create an experience in 2017. Downtown Naperville Gift Cards make great gifts for teachers, coaches, graduates and dads (Father’s Day is June 18). With a Downtown Naperville gift card, the recipient can find a new outfit, indulge in a relaxing spa treatment, take a fitness class, pick up a pair of new running shoes, discover a great new book or enjoy a wonderful meal. There are so many choices.

Downtown Naperville gift cards may be purchased in person at the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (ask for a gift box and bow) or Pinot’s Palette. You may also order via phone by calling (630) 355-4141 or ordering online. Call the 1-800 balance number on the back of your gift card or visit the Check My Balance web page to check a gift card balance. Lastly, remember to use your card at least once a year to avoid fees.

Or give special certificates for a pair of tickets or an entire table to some other charity gala this year.

Dine Around Naperville!

From Catch 35 to Meson Sabika, discover more than 260 delicious places to dine in or out at www.dinenaperville.com. Make your Graduation Day or Father’s Day reservations as soon as possible.

And 40 of the eateries are located throughout downtown Naperville where there are plenty of shopping opportunities in between meals. Cheers!

Thanks for supporting live music such as the sounds of bands at Quigley’s Irish Pub (Thursday, Fridays & Saturdays) or local bands at Club Mamalu’s on the first Friday of the month with OMT lite and friends. No cover. Or enjoy the keyboard played during Sunday brunch, 10AM to 3PM, at Heaven on Seven, 224 S. Main St. in downtown Naperville. Brunch is served New Orleans-style Saturday, too.

And there’s more latest news…

Look forward with photo-enhanced stories every day on PN’s Latest News. In addition to events and other happenings, find public meeting notices scheduled at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Check out PN’s Events Calendar for other events as well as to help plan next week and upcoming weekends.

On the navigation bar atop the Events Calendar, find calendars specific to Runs & Walks, Charity Golf (This page has been updated for 2017), Festivals & Traditions over the course of the year as well as this month’s Book Events hosted by Anderson’s, North Central College Performing Arts and happenings at Naper Settlement.

PN’s Event Calendar features Things to Do, too! Plus… Event planners can post events.