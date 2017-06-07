Share on Google Plus

Thursday evenings, June 8 to August 17 – All performances begin at 7:30PM

June 8 – 1st Concert – Sound Off

Drawing Sponsor: Naper Settlement / Bake Sale: Ss. Peter & Paul Band

June 15 – 2nd Concert – E Pluribus Unum

With Special Guest Professional Vocalist Cindy Halgrimson

Drawing Sponsor: Ellman’s Music Center / Bake Sale: Lustgarten Foundation

June 22 – 3rd Concert – Live Music is Best

A Musical Salute to the NCHS Class of ’57

Drawing Sponsor: My Travel Agency / Bake Sale: Naperville Woman’s Club

June 29 – 4th Concert – Salute to America! 1812 Overture

Drawing Sponsor: Two Bostons Pet Boutique / Bake Sale: Naperville Area A.A.U.W.

July 6 – 5th Concert – A Latin Festival

Drawing Sponsor: Catch 35 Restaurant / Bake Sale: Lizzy’s Fund

July 13 – 6th Concert – NMB Big Band

Drawing Sponsor: BBM Inc. / Bake Sale: Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley

July 20 – 7th Concert – The Ringlings & The Circus

With Special Guest Andy Glover

Drawing Sponsor: Positively Naperville / Bake Sale: ClaySpace

July 27 – 8th Concert – A Hot Time in the Old Town

Drawing Sponsor: Braconi’s Restaurant / Bake Sale: Naperville Noon Lions Club

Aug. 3 – 9th Concert – Music to My Ears

Drawing Sponsor: BBM Inc. / Bake Sale: Naperville YMCAs

Aug. 10 – 10th Concert – NMB Big Band, Joint Jazz Concert

Drawing Sponsor: Naperville Bank and Trust / Bake Sale: NNHS Girls Field Hockey

Aug. 17 – 11th Concert – School Daze

Drawing Sponsor: The Naperville Municipal Band / Bake Sale: Congregation Beth Shalom

Free of charge. Open to public.

Every Thursday evening for 11 weeks, hundreds of concert-goers enjoy live music from park benches, their own blankets or folding chairs. Many set up portable tables for picnics.

Everyone is welcome to purchase delicious homemade goodies at the Gazebo Bake Sale, hosted by a local charitable organization.

Every concert features a drawing with prizes sponsored by a local business and the NMB. Numbers for the free drawing are printed in 1,000 programs every week.

Central Park is located at 104 E Benton Ave. in downtown Naperville, behind U.S. Bank, northeast of Washington St. and Jefferson Ave.