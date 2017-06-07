Test your knowledge and win silly prizes.

The 2017 West Suburban Irish Quiz Night Championship took shape Tuesday night at Quigley’s Irish Pub in downtown Naperville.

And the winners are…

First Place Champions – EDAQ

Second Place – Half Point or Bust

Third Place – What’s in a Name

The West Suburban Irish, Inc., is a non-profit organization headquartered in Naperville. Their members comes from all over the western suburbs of Chicago. They celebrate Irish heritage through annual events – an annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, an Irish Mass in Honor of St. Patrick, and a festive Emerald Dinner. For more info, visit www.wsirish.org.