Above / A four-story, mixed-use development has been proposed for the old Nichols Library at 110 S. Washington Street in Naperville, currently Truth Lutheran Church. As is tradition, spectators again gathered on the sidewalk in front of the historic building to watch the Naperville Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2017.

Oh! The stories that live within the walls of Naperville’s old buildings as they’ve stood to witness the growth and development of this community from its early beginnings along the DuPage River.

Their charm connects to the City’s tangible past. Over and over, we’re told that respect for history and preservation is what has attracted recent residents to this active city founded in 1831, two years before Chicago.

Many buildings planted on green space serve as a welcoming historic gateway from the north, following Washington Street into downtown Naperville.

We’re well aware that quotes exist in countless volumes of books and media centers to express just about any thought. That’s why a quote by 20th century British architect Graeme Shankland resonated with us.

“A country without a past has the emptiness of a barren continent; and a city without old buildings is like a man without a memory.”

As we try to imagine our thriving community without some of these old buildings, including the old Nichols Library as it sits in its large landscaped yard, we turn the page to our travels in Europe where thousand-year-old structures are attractive to visitors every day.

Just what is historic and worth saving for perpetuity? What does our city’s rich history mean to its future economy?

In the spirit of Jane Sindt and the committee that saved Century Memorial Chapel from the wrecking ball back in the 1960s to move it to what is now Naper Settlement, we’re faced with the question about the costs to save the old Nichols Library built in 1898.

Washington Street is one way to enter downtown Naperville. And one way to continually welcome folks to the heart of the community is to preserve its character that dates back to a time when risk-takers began arriving here to build roads, begin farming and set up shop.

We agree with folks who say our community is about its citizens. As citizens, we understand the arguments of property rights as well as the cost of extra care and maintenance that come with old buildings.

Some structures just are not built to last forever. However, the old Nichols Library with its distinctive limestone presence speaks volumes about the value our community places on literacy, education, business, philanthropy, culture and community.

Above / The centerfold of PN’s June issue depicts 10 of the city’s buildings that help tell the community’s attractive and rich history.

Plan a walking tour this summer. Look up. Note the dates and parapet walls along the rooftops.

And be sure to tour the downtown exhibit of artistically painted sculptures in the shape of open books. This summer seems like the perfect time for such a novel display.

