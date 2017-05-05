We have all experienced it while driving. Another vehicle tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic. The driving is making hand or facial gestures while screaming and honking her horn at you. Unfortunately, you may not be able to avoid aggressive drivers, but here are a few things you can do if you encounter an aggressive driver.

First of all, don’t take it personally. That is easier said than done when a bully driver is honking his horn or tailgating. Be polite and courteous, even if the other driver is not. Take a deep breath, and move out of his way.

Don’t stoop to their level. If other drivers give you a “hand gesture,” be the bigger person and don’t return it. Avoid making eye contact with the other driver. Making eye contact can be perceived as a challenge to the other driver and escalate the situation.

If a bully driver is on your tail, you might be tempted to slow down or speed up to get the aggressor off your bumper, but don’t. You could further aggravate the raging driver. Put you turn signal on indicating you will change lanes when it is safe to do so. Again, avoid eye contact.

Give your vehicle some breathing room. In heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic we tend to be right on top of another. Give yourself some extra room to maneuver if you have to change lanes to get out of the way of an aggressive driver.

Lastly, if and when it is safe to do so, report the aggressive driver to the police by calling 9-1-1. Give a vehicle description and direction of travel.

Until next month… Stay Aware and Stay Safe.