Above / For a decade, Operation Support Our Troops-America hosted fundraising concerts supported by large crowds at Cantigny Park. For 2017, OSOT-America announces that its 11th Rockin’ for the Troops will be held where the Kane County Cougars play and Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline. (PN File Photo)

Operation Support Our Troops – America is setting the stage for their biggest fundraiser of the year, Rockin’ For the Troops and is excited to announce Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd as their headlining band.

The family-friendly day of military support will be held on Sat., July 22 at Northwestern Medicine Field—where the Kane County Cougars play in Geneva, Ill.

Well-known Motown Tribute Band, The Voices, will return, Ayla Brown will perform patriotic inspired songs and country music, and a local rock and roll band, the Empty Pockets, will round out the lineup.

2PM Sat., July 22, 2017

Gates will open at 2PM with stage entertainment starting at 2:30PM. A fireworks display is scheduled at approximately 10PM, donated by Melrose Pyrotechnics.

Guests are invited to bring collection items for Christmas stockings for the troops serving overseas. More details can be found at www.RockinForTheTroops.org.

“This is an exciting year for OSOT-America with moving Rockin’ For the Troops to the Kane County Cougars Stadium in Geneva along with a different main act. We are hard at work to continue the tradition of a day of support for our Military Community. Rockin’ For the Troops helps us to raise the necessary funds to continue our mission of providing comfort and care for deployed troops. These funds are critical to our mission to cover the cost of shipping our comfort and care packages, provide one-time grants to veterans under financial stress and help our families of the fallen. We appreciate the continued support of our local communities”, said Jamie Nelson, Executive Director of OSOT-America.

Rockin’ for the Troops proceeds, since inception, have totaled more than $3 million and have contributed to military and family support programs for OSOT -America and many other organizations. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

“I am very excited about this year’s Rockin’ For the Troops concert. Our new Executive Director Jamie Nelson and her staff along with volunteers have been working extremely hard to make sure this year will be just a successful as our previous years. I am looking forward to our new partnership with the Kane County Cougars who have helped make this all possible and can’t wait to see Lynyrd Skynyrd live in Kane County”, said Justin Smitherman, Chairman of the Board of OSOT-America.

Purchase tickets online beginning Fri., April 21, 2017

For more information, updates and online ticket purchases, visit www.RockinForTheTroops.org. New this year there will be multiple seating options with tickets ranging from $35 to $60 per person. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 21.

“The Cougars organization is honored that Northwestern Medicine Field will be the site of this year’s Rockin’ for the Troops,” said Vice President and General Manager of the Kane County Cougars, Curtis Haug. “We are constantly striving to find ways to support both active duty military and veterans so we are thrilled to be hosting an event that not only benefits Operation Support Our Troops – America, but features such an iconic performer in Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

Proceeds from sale of tickets helps support programs of OSOT – America

Comfort and Care Package Program / To date, over 1.8 million pounds of items have been sent to deployed troops. Each box is addressed to an individual service member but is designed to be shared with nine other troops. Our program is ready to respond to specific need requests coming from units in remote areas, Chaplains and field hospitals.

Leap of Faith Program / The Leap of Faith program is a three day, intensive grief seminar, done in partnership with the U.S. Army Golden Knights or the All Veteran Parachute Team and combines seminar time, peer support, dolphin or equine therapy, and a tandem sky dive as a way to help Gold Star family members move forward in the grieving process.

Allen J. Lynch Medal of Honor Veteran’s Assistance Program / Founded to provide assistance in the recovery or education process for a veteran experiencing financial hardship through no fault of their own. Assistance is provided one time and is voted on by an oversight committee after reviewing the application and documentation. Additionally, job search support and help connecting veterans to jobs is provided.

G.I. Yoga Program / G.I. Yoga which provides a safe community of fellow veterans and their families to learn yoga to release stress, sleep better, ease aches and pains, lower blood pressure, increase strength, flexibility, balance and focus. Yoga is frequently becoming a “tool in the toolbox” of veterans and their family members seeking physical fitness and alternative ways to manage the symptoms of PTS, TBI and general stress. In addition, OSOT- America provides certified G.I. Yoga-trained teachers, mats and yoga blocks and straps at classes throughout the state. These classes are free to active military, veterans and their family.

Brief History of OSOT-America

OSOT-America humbly began at the dining room table of president and founder, Deborah Rickert who wanted to support the troops with needed supplies while serving their country and has grown into a nonprofit charity with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org), top ratings from Great Non-Profits (www.greatnonprofits.org), and has received a Platinum Award from Guidestar (www.guidestar.org).

The mission of OSOT America is to support the morale and well-being of American forces by providing comfort, resources and education to all involved both while deployed and the soldier’s return. As a volunteer-based non-profit organization, OSOT-America provides the opportunity for community members to express their appreciation and also offer support for our troops. Engaged in the longest war of our country’s history, and with our servicemen and women completing multiple tours of duty, OSOT-America is committed to showing them that “We Have NOT Forgotten.” Volunteer opportunities are available. Visit www.osotamerica.org for more information.

Story submitted by Linda Tuisl, publicist, for Operation Support Our Troops-America, www.osotAmerica.org.