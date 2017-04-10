Above / Calling it a “soft launch” on a sunny day, volunteer driver Randall Bernacki assists Minnie Newman into his vehicle as he is set to take her to and from her doctor’s appointment at a regional hospital.

A new volunteer driver program called Ride Assist Naperville (RAN) is fueled with enthusiasm to provide transportation for seniors to and from their medical appointments.

The new program is the result of focus groups and surveys of seniors, service providers and caregivers to identify unmet needs of seniors, thanks to the dedication of Karen Courney and Bev Paterson Frier, co-chairs of the Naperville Senior Task Force; and Jane French, chairperson of the Senior Task Force Transportation Sub-Committee.

All three women serve as directors of RAN.

After a year of planning, preparation and a trial run, RAN is ready to provide rides.

Here’s how it will work

Schedule a ride via phone call or website at least four days in advance of a local medical appointment.

The suggested donation for the ride is $12 per roundtrip. Riders will be invoiced monthly. No cash accepted at time of ride to and from medical appointment.

All fully-screened volunteer drivers will be dependable and insured to transport a rider to his or her medical appointment. Drivers will wait with the riders and return them home.

Accepting reservations for rides

First, however, riders must complete an application and send it in to Ride Assist Naperville.

“It’s important to apply,” said Courney. “We can’t provide service without having the signed application on file. It’s an insurance requirement.”

Applications are featured online at www.rideassistnaperville.org, can be picked up at the Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, Jackson at Eagle streets, or by calling (630) 864-3087 or contacting info@rideassistnaperville.org.

“Edward Hospital…Gretchen Robinson is the contact,” noted Courney, “…is partnering with us to help with the roll out by providing information to their affiliates and the medical practices.”

Courney said she and all the volunteers at RAN are eager to spread the word about the new program.

Volunteers can apply to drive

Volunteer drivers also can apply by submitting an application with driver’s license, insurance card and vehicle information. Every driver will undergo a background check and required training.

“Enthusiastic drivers who volunteer will make a big difference in a senior’s life,” added Courney.

Driver applications also are featured online at www.rideassistnaperville.org.

Did you know? Ride Assist Naperville (RAN) is in the process of becoming operational and is a program of Naperville Seniors in Action (NSIA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. NSIA is a stand-alone corporation that will not receive funding from the City of Naperville. Private donations are welcome to support the program.

Story and photos submitted by Karen Courney.