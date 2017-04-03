First declared in 1983 by presidential proclamation, April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Since then, April has been a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse. Child abuse and neglect respects no racial, religious class, or geographic boundaries; and, in fact, has been declared a national emergency.

Child abuse and neglect are complex and growing problems in our nation. The Naperville Exchange Club and the Naperville Exchange Club Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, d/b/a Project H.E.L.P., through its support of parent mentor programs, educational programs and community service activities, continually strive to prevent child maltreatment by reducing the risk factors associated with child abuse and neglect.

The Exchange Club of Naperville will receive a proclamation from the City of Naperville at the April 5, 2017, City Council Meeting declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Also, that evening April will be declared as Autism Awareness Month and Fair Housing Month.

Members of the Exchange Club are busy getting ready for this year’s Ribfest. The dates this year are June 30 through July 3. Fireworks will be on July 3.

During this 30th anniversary year, our club’s biggest fundraising festival again will feature award-winning ribs, a variety of live music, many choices of food vendors and fun for kids of all ages.

The Exchange Club of Naperville meets at 11:30AM on the first and third Fridays of the month at Hugo’s Frog Pond. Contact me at EmyTrotz@gmail.com if you are interested in learning more about Exchange.