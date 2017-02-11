In 1987 a small group of Naperville residents set out to launch a community television station. With a little training, a few pieces of equipment, and a whole lot of enthusiasm, they began broadcasting a variety of shows on Channel 17. These community producers, as they were known then, gave viewers an opportunity to see the world they lived in play out on TV.

Fast forward to 2017 and NCTV17 is turning 30! Most of us remember our 30th birthday – it’s a time when we start to see the carefree years of our youth in the rear-view mirror and look to the future with a clearer understanding of what lies ahead.

NCTV17 is excited for this milestone anniversary. We are proud of the work that’s been accomplished since our last big anniversary when we turned 25. We’ve launched several new shows including Game On!, (630)Naperville, and The Home Stretch, while reformatting many of the existing programs including Business Connection, Spotlight, Inside the Chamber, and Career Center. Other shows have undergone set upgrades, anchor changes, or added new segments and special features. Most recently we launched Naperville Now; a daily two-minute video update summarizing the top 3 – 5 stories of the day and delivered right to your inbox.

In the last five years, the team has also significantly expanded its community events coverage; providing residents with a front row seat at all of the Naperville parades, a wide variety of community concerts, as well as student performances at each of our area high schools. And, as we look ahead to March, we’ll once again provide live local election coverage.

While much has changed in the 30 years since NCTV17 began broadcasting, one thing remains the same: our commitment to connecting our community by sharing your stories!

Now, more than ever before, with 150,000+ Naperville residents, the need to be informed about the people, places, and perspectives of our community is vital to keeping the small town feel that is such an important part of what makes Naperville the best place to live in America.

As we enter our 30th Anniversary year, we invite you to really get to know your community television station. Tune in. Share our stories. Send us your news tips. Join our Community Crew. Volunteer for our board. While we have come a long way from our humble beginnings, your support and enthusiasm is needed…and welcomed…just as it was in 1987.

Here’s to 30 more years!