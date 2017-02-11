I feel honored to work with special people who choose to improve the circumstances of others by donating their most precious gift… their time. Despite busy schedules and work/family responsibilities, volunteers enter our building and join a community that shares a spirit of goodness.

For 33 years Loaves & Fishes has provided essential services, beginning with food, then adding support services such as computer and language classes, job coaching, public benefits and recently the emergency cash assistance and car donations provided through CARES programs. These services are truly life changing for eligible residents of DuPage County, and they exist because of the efforts of our volunteer program! Seven days of every week we have people driving to collect food from our grocery partners, sorting and stocking this product, and working in the grocery market during our four shopping days. Enrollment into healthcare, energy assistance and wellness initiatives are performed by trained volunteers. Skilled volunteers also provide assistance in classes for improved language skills, greater workplace proficiency and free tax preparation. As of this summer we enlist discerning volunteers who carefully review applicants to receive a donated car!

As we are helping families, veterans, seniors and youth manage challenging life circumstances, our volunteer community enjoys great camaraderie. Every volunteer shift is fulfilling, and the new friendships are a bonus! We also gather outside of volunteer days for our annual compassion celebration, summer picnic, ugly sweater happy hour, baseball games, theater or cards. You, too, are invited to join our volunteer family! Please call (630) 355-3663 to schedule a tour or register for an orientation.

“Think of your fellow man, Lend him a helping hand, Put a little love in your heart.

And the world will be a better place, And the world will be a better place, For you and me, you just wait and see….”