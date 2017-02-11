Above / Naperville Police respond to bank robbery on north side of Naperville, just off N. Naper Boulevard. (PN File Photo)

On February 11, 2017, at approximately 10:10AM the Naperville Police Department responded to the Fifth Third Bank, located at 1311 Ridgeland, for a reported Bank Robbery.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a male, black offender (described as between 5’6″ and 5’7″ tall, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt covered by a gray hooded sweatshirt) presented a note to a teller demanding money and the teller complied. The offender fled the scene prior to police arrival, with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

Naperville and Lisle patrol units checked the area for the suspect with negative results.

If anyone has information or can identify the above pictured suspect is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division or the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

News and photo submitted by Commander Ken Parcel, Watch Commander, for the Naperville Police Department.