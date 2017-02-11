Roses are red, violets are blue. What can flowers say for you?

Valentine’s Day has a time-honored tradition of sending flowers to the one you love. Sometimes this token of love is extended to daughters, mothers and grandmothers, too. So before you select flowers, think twice about what they mean. Of course, you can’t go wrong with roses (which symbolize beauty, love, perfection and romance) and they are available in many gorgeous colors, but…

Alstroemeria are one of my favorite flowers. They look so delicate, but are one of the longest lasting cut flowers. Also known as Peruvian lilies, they have multiple blooms on each stem. I remove most of the leaves to let the flowers take center stage. Mix or match to make a showy bouquet. Alstroemeria convey friendship and devotion.

Carnations are valued for their cheerful blooms as well as their affordability. They come in almost every color and last a long time in the vase. Carnations imply new love and the fascination of each new discovery of the one you love.

Casa Blanca Lilies, big, white and fragrant, represent love from one who knows the object of his intentions well. Be sure to cut off the pollen (the reddish brown “sticks” at the center of the bloom) as buds open. Hold a piece of paper towel below as you cut to keep the staining pollen off the flower petals. Blooms will last longer with the pollen removed.

Gardenias also are purchased by the man who has a history with his true love. They are symbolic of joy, purity and unending love. The fragrance is delightful!

Irises (the purple iris is the flower of the Naperville Garden Club) come in the colors of royalty, dark purple or blue; light blue, orange, white and yellow. Regardless of color, they represent faith and hope.

When you purchase cut flowers, be sure to use the packet of preservative as directed to keep them beautiful as long as possible. Change the water every few days and remove any leaves that would be in the water.

Happy Valentine’s Day!