The holiday I’m longing to focus on is Presidents Day.

This year in particular we need to display a reverence for the office and what it stands for. Highest level of political authority is placed in the hands of the people we elect. Historians can argue over which President elected was the greatest leader or who abused power.

History changes our perspective and time itself judges who ultimately changed your life and mine for the better.

Going through this election and transition, looking at the division that lands almost down the middle, I realize I am forming an overall view that the President is a reflection of those who elected him or her.

Like a parent, they more than anything set the tone people all over the world look to, and judge America by. Found on many people’s minds is looking forward, just how will we boldly proceed.

If history teaches us anything about Presidents, it’s that for good or bad, the looming magnitude of the office will drive profound outward and inward changes in the person.

Look for most people to find they will continue to grow and thrive, either because of, or in spite of our people’s choice for President.