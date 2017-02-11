Before the rise of school yearbooks, blank books were produced to capture the signatures, memories, thoughts, poems and drawings of classmates. The usually pocket-sized books may have elaborate, gilded or embossed covers. Although the tradition dates to the 15th century, a rebirth of the autograph book occurred in the United States and Europe between 1880 and 1890.

Newspapers, monthly literature magazines and etiquette books published stock poems, phrases, and quips to add to your signature. An original poem or sentiment was, however, favored. Sometime elaborate calligraphy was used to illustrate a phrase or thought. The Naperville Heritage Society’s Collection 39 contains more than a dozen autograph books from 1873-1938. Many of the family collections, like Naper, Ditzler, and Martin also contain autograph books.

Some of the more unique books in the collection were cherished by students of North-western College, now North Central College. In addition to poems and messages, elaborate birds, flowers and mottos were skillfully drawn using penmanship techniques taught in the Business College by Professor James Nichols and artist Frederick Leuben. Leuben’s work can be seen in the many editions of Nichols’ Business Guide and the Lueben Collection in the Archives.

Many happy well wishes were expressed between faculty and students whose hometowns were spread across the United States. In Alice Snyder’s book (Naperville) there is a Latin phrase inscribed by William Jones from London, England, Spes tutissima estis. Spes mea Christus. A typical sentiment, and one of my favorites is expressed from Wesley Obrecht to Newton Wagner February 16, 1887:

When the golden sun is setting,

And your heart from care is free,

When of absent friends you are thinking

Will you sometimes think of me?

Happy Valentine’s Day Naperville!