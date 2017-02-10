Friday

Ribfest Toby Keith Tickets On Sale – 10AM! www.ribfest.net

Saturday

2nd Annual Chocolate Walk – noon | $30

Downtown Naperville – Naperville, IL 60563

In partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance and benefiting 360 Youth Services, tickets are now on sale for the 2nd Annual Chocolate Walk! Sure to satisfy any sweet tooth, the Chocolate Walk will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 12 noon 5 PM. Attendees will receive a commemorative souvenir Chocolate Tin along with a map touring many Downtown Naperville shops and restaurants where youll experience chocolate tasty treats and chocolate surprises. A perfectly delectable way to celebrate Valentines Day with the ones you love in support of a great cause. www.360youthservices.org/2017-chocolate-walk.

A.D.O.P.T. Jewelry Sale – 3PM | Free

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter – 420 Industrial Drive Naperville, IL 60563

Visit A.D.O.P.T. for a glittery event at the shelter, 420 Industrial Dr, Naperville. New and vintage jewelry priced from $10-$40 will be for sale. All proceeds benefit the animals at A.D.O.P.T.!

Sunday

Permaculture Forest Gardener Series – 9:30AM | $245

The Conservation Foundation’s McDonald Farm – 10S404 Knoch Knolls Road Naperville, IL 60565

This highly interactive Permaculture Forest Gardener series will introduce you to permaculture and teach you the basics of forest garden design through in-class lecture and hands-on projects. The Whole Foods Market Edible Forest Garden, designed & installed by The Resiliency Institute volunteers on The Conservation Foundation’s McDonald Farm beginning in 2013, will be the outdoor classroom where you will gain hands-on experience with: Site & Human systems Assessment Plant Selection & Installation Maintenance: Weeding, Watering, Fertilizing Harvesting & Preparation (Food, medicine, value add products) Preservation Hibernation / Composting / Mulching – closing the loop. With this series, permaculture becomes accessible to the suburban property owner who doesn’t have the desire/time/money to take a full permaculture design course (PDC). The Permaculture Forest Gardener Series will give you the foundation to start your permaculture journey and motivate you to grow your knowledge and skills. Of course, this series will make you fall in love with permaculture, and next thing you’ll be on your way to taking a PDC! Fee: $245 for the series, $265 if paying via Paypal. All supplies and take-home materials included. www.theresiliencyinstitute.net.

Beyond the weekend

Consider things to do this weekend for future events

Reserve a spot for the First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show with Turning Pointe Autism Foundation on Feb. 10. The event is held in McCormick Place in Chicago.

Reserve a spot for the West Suburban Irish Emerald Dinner on Sat., Feb. 25, at the White Eagle Club and/or a an entry in the WSI Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11.

Reserve a spot for the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise St. Paddy’s Day 5K on March 11 in downtown Naperville.

Reserve a spot for the Little Friends’ 41st Annual Benefit Auction on March 4, to be held at the Hilton Lisle-Naperville.

Year-round Gift Idea… Give a Naperville experience

Give DNA gift cards to create an experience in 2017 such as a painting party at Pinot’s Palette or Pottery Bayou, both located in downtown Naperville.

Perhaps give memberships to places such as Naper Settlement, DuPage Children’s Museum or Naperville Art League. Or provide a gift of music lessons with one of the teachers available at Ellman’s Music Center.

Think dinner and the show and combine a gift certificate/card to a restaurant and theater tickets to performances on stage at North Central College.

Or give special certificates for a pair of tickets or an entire table to the West Suburban Irish Emerald Dinner on Sat., Feb. 25 or Little Friends 41st Annual Benefit Auction on Sat., March 4 or some other charity gala this year.

Dine Around Naperville!

Discover more than 260 delicious places to dine in or out at www.dinenaperville.com. And 40 of the eateries are throughout downtown Naperville where there are plenty of shopping opportunities in between meals. Cheers!

Thanks for supporting live music such as the sounds of bands at Quigley’s Irish Pub (Thursday, Fridays & Saturdays) or the keyboard played during Sunday brunch, 10AM to 3PM, at Heaven on Seven, 224 S. Main St. in downtown Naperville. Brunch is served Saturday, too.

And there’s more…

Be prepared to pay close attention as hopefuls rev up in the coming weeks, running to present the issues in the upcoming Naperville Township Republican Primary on Feb. 28 and the Consolidated Election slated for April 4, 2017. 48 local residents turned in petition packets hopeful to fill seats up for election of local taxing bodies. …And some elections will be more competitive than others. Follow local elections for City Council, Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners, Boards of Education for Districts 203 and 204 as well as township trustees and College of DuPage trustees. Get to know the issues and the candidates. Meet and greet the candidates when opportunities present themselves.

Latest News

Look forward with photo-enhanced stories every day on PN’s Latest News. In addition to events and other happenings, find public meeting notices scheduled at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Check out PN’s Events Calendar for other events as well as to help plan next week and upcoming weekends.

On the navigation bar atop the Events Calendar, find calendars specific to Runs & Walks, Charity Golf (This page soon will be updated for 2017), Festivals & Traditions over the course of the year as well as this month’s Book Events hosted by Anderson’s, North Central College Performing Arts and happenings at Naper Settlement.