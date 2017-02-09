The following information was distributed on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017, to the community via an e-subscriber list.

School Board Candidate Forum

February 16

Community members have the opportunity to learn about the candidates running in the April 4, 2017, school board election by attending a forum at 7 pm on February 16 at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street. This event is hosted by Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation. Two additional forums will be held on February 22 and March 7. (Details at PN’s listing of all candidates and Candidate Forums in advance of the Consolidated Election on Tues., April 4, 2017.)

District 204 Preschool Tour

February 16

District 204’s preschool, Prairie Children Preschool, offers early childhood education for children ages three and four. The program is open to all District 204 residents, with the main classrooms located on the first floor of the Crouse Education Center, 780 Shoreline Drive, Aurora. The program runs for 2.5 hours each day, Monday through Thursday. Tuition is $245 a month. Parent tours will be held at 9:30AM on February 16 and March 9.

To reserve your spot on a parent tour, call (630) 375-3030.

Orchesis Showcase

February 17-18

Come celebrate many styles of dance at the Orchesis Dance Company Showcase 2017 at 7:30PM on February 17 and 18 at Metea Valley High School. This year’s Showcase, Beyond the Horizon, features student choreography in tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, and hip hop genres, in addition to crowd favorites the Partner Piece and Peer Partner Performance. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $8 for students and $10 for adults.

Team IPEF

Register now / Deadline February 18

Be part of a unique opportunity to run for a cause and make a difference for your school. The Indian Prairie Educational Foundation invites you to join Team IPEF as a charity partner and run for your school in the 5th Annual Healthy Driven Naperville Half Marathon on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

“The experience is unbelievable. To see and hear other people’s stories was inspiring. If you are considering it, you will not be disappointed. The experience was the perfect example of everything we want our students to do and achieve.” — Beth Highland, Crone Middle School

Visit Team IPEF to see the list of more than 150 runners who have already joined the team and to learn how you can register. Team IPEF registration deadline is February 18.

What are Our Family Values?

February 17

ParentsMatterToo invites parents to its next Connect & Converse Workshop from 11AM to 12:30PM on February 17 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr., Naperville. The topic is “What are Our Family Values?” No two parents raise children the same way, not even in the same family. When we take time to understand our values, we are more intentional in our parenting decisions. Join fellow parents/caregivers for an open conversation to explore this topic. Participation is free. Registration is required at ParentsMatterToo.

PDAC Meeting

February 23

The Parent Diversity Advisory Council (PDAC) invites you to a district-wide discussion focused on Chapter 5 of the book Mindset by Carol Dweck at 7PM on Thursday, February, 23 at Crouse Education Center, 780 Shoreline Drive, Aurora. It is not necessary to have read the chapter or book. The topic of the discussion is “Call to Collaboration with District Parent Organizations.”

For more information, visit PDAC.

Next Board of Education Meeting

Board of Education Meeting

February 13

The next regular Board of Education meeting is at 7PM on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Crouse Education Center, 780 Shoreline Drive, Aurora. Meeting agendas and documents will be available online prior to the meeting. Video of the regular meeting can be streamed live or viewed the following day at 204tv.org.