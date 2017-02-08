Expecting a review of a mariachi band or a flamenco guitar player? No, not that border. I’m talking about the Illinois-Wisconsin border; more specifically the music of Mequon, Wisconsin native Willy Porter.

Porter has been playing his brand of contemporary Americana since he released his debut album, The Trees Have Soul, in 1990. An accomplished guitarist and singer, Porter found popularity with his single “Angry Words,” which led to his touring as an opening act for artists including Tori Amos, Rickie Lee Jones, and The Cranberries.

From 1995-1999, he found himself touring with the likes of Sting, Paul Simon and Jeff Beck.

In 2010, he met singer-songwriter Carmen Nickerson, and they have been collaborating ever since.

This past November, under the name Porter Nickerson, they released an album of beautifully written original songs called Bonfire to Ash. Bonfire to Ash takes the soothing vocal tones of Porter and Nickerson and blends them with Porter’s acoustic guitar for something of a musical smoothie; thick and rich, even without a banana.

With nearby Wisconsin as a home base, the duo can often be found playing venues throughout the Midwest. They will be playing three concerts in Wisconsin in February before leaving on a tour which will take them from coast to coast, with scattered stops along the way.

Don’t miss your chance to catch this great act in their natural habitat of Wisconsin!

Tour dates are as follows in Wisconsin:

•Feb. 10, Ozaukee County Pavilion in Cedarburg

•Feb. 11, Green Lake, WI – Thrasher Opera House in Green Lake

•Feb. 24, Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee

For additional tour dates, tickets, info and more, visit www.willyporter.com.