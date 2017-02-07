For this month’s column I decided to write about a meal I usually have at least once a month. Every month my school does a late arrival for the second Wednesday of the month. Sometimes I take the extra time to sleep in, but usually my friends and I go out for breakfast together.

When last month’s late arrival came around, we did go out together for breakfast and we went to the same trusted place, IHOP. Every time I go there I get the same meal, the Bacon Temptation.

The Bacon Temptation is an omelette that comes with bacon, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese. The bacon is cut up into little bits and spread around in the omelette— and so are the tomatoes. There are lots of tomatoes on top of the omelette as well.

The bacon is nice and crunchy, while the tomatoes are small and soft. They do a good job with the ratio of diced tomatoes to bacon bits, and the final part is the cheddar cheese. The cheese is mixed into the omelette and melted on top as well.

To top off the meal, I always ask for an English muffin on the side to make a little sandwich. I enjoy this meal so much, like I said, I get it every time I go and I would strongly advise you try it as well next time you go to IHop.

Until next month happy “IHoping” meal to you.