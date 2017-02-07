With a possible property tax freeze part of Springfield budget discussions (our members heard about this firsthand from state legislators during our January meeting), tax-burdened homeowners are warily hoping for some sign of relief. Realistically, anything certain and meaningful any time soon is probably wishful thinking.

A more direct way to impact property taxes is getting involved with the governments that spend these dollars, understanding their priorities, and making your wishes known to the folks passing the levies. During the next two months the Confederation will host candidate forums for three of the four top property tax users (your School District, City of Naperville, and College of DuPage). With new Board majorities to be elected in both 203 and 204, a full slate of City Council challengers and three new faces at COD, April elections can directly impact our lives and wallets.

I like to think of our forums as the local “gold standard.” In a nonpartisan manner, we question each candidate about important issues, including those posed by community members in attendance at the forum. Beyond the “studio” audience in City Council Chambers, the City of Naperville broadcasts our forums on their public access TV station (6 WOW, 10 Comcast, 99 AT&T) and streams them live and on-demand through the City website. Check out our schedule and join us. We promise it will be time well spent.

Another top property tax user, County Government, will be featured at our February 18 meeting. Elected representatives from Will District 11 and DuPage District 5 will meet our members and talk about important matters under the Counties’ purview.

The Confederation has your back. We want you to better know people making decisions, spending tax dollars, and representing our community. Check out our forums and our February 18 meeting. More details are at www.napervillehomeowners.com.