Above / Rotarian and former Mayor Margaret “Peg” Price shared a moment of camaraderie with fellow Rotarian and Mayor Emeritus George Pradel during the 2016 State of the City Address. (PN File Photo)

During its regular meeting beginning at 12PM on Thurs. , Feb. 9, 2017, in the Pavilion at Meson Sabika, the Rotary Club of Naperville will present Mayor Emeritus George Pradel with a Quilt of Valor in recognition of his military service.

Rotary President Nina Menis will preside over the ceremony, saying “This will be a very special presentation for one of our most beloved members. Mayor Pradel has served his country and community with great distinction and devotion.”

The program has been organized by Alma Jones, Community Service Director. The luncheon begins at 12:15PM; the cost for guests is $20.

On November 3, 2016, the Rotary honored 14 Rotarians who are veterans by awarding Quilts of Valor from the National Quilts of Valor Organization (QOV).

Mayor Pradel was unable to attend the November 3 program. QOV is a national 501(c)3 organization that awards beautiful quilts, handcrafted by its members, for military veterans. The Mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to “cover service members and veterans touched by war touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” http://www.qovf.org/.

The other members of The Rotary Club of Naperville recently honored with a Quilt of Valor were Richard Stompanato, John Robbins, Pete Ellman, Marlin Reishus, Dick Galitz, Cliff Crone, Frank Slocumb, Leo Lesage, Roger Iliff, John Sims, Ron Ory, Jim Rothermel and Ed Channell.

Story submitted by Rotarian Rachel Ossyra for the Rotary Club of Naperville.