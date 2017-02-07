Every year around this time we see an increase of fraudulent phone calls from criminals impersonating IRS agents. Across the country this IRS scam is reaching epidemic proportions. Here is how the scam works. A person receives an unsolicited call or email from an individual who fraudulently claims to represent the IRS attempting to collect unpaid taxes. Victims are told they must settle the debt immediately by using a pre-paid debit card, money order or a wire transfer. If you refuse to pay, the scammer uses threats of arrest by the police, deportation, or suspension of their driver’s license if immediate payment is not made. They can be very intimidating.

Don’t Be Fooled… Protect Yourself

The callers who commit this fraud often:

• Use common names and fake IRS badge numbers.

• May know the last four digits of the victim’s Social Security Number.

•Make caller ID information appear as if the IRS is calling.

• Send a bogus IRS email to support their scam.

• Utilize an automated robocall machine.

• Claim that hanging up the telephone will cause immediate arrest.

• Call a second or third time claiming to be the police or a department of motor vehicles, and the caller ID supports their claim.

• Aggressively demand immediate payment to avoid being criminally charged or arrested.

The IRS will never call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill. The IRS will always send taxpayers written notification of any taxes due via the U.S. mail. They will never demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe. They will never require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. Lastly, the IRS will never threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

It is important to keep in mind there are many variations to the IRS scheme. Some schemes may say you’re entitled to a huge refund. Also be on the lookout for unscrupulous return preparers. The vast majority of tax professionals provide honest high-quality service. But there are some dishonest preparers who set up shop each filing season to perpetrate refund fraud, identity theft and other scams that hurt taxpayers.

Residents are reminded not to engage these callers and hang up the phone. With this scam and many similar telephone/email scams, never give out your personal or banking information.

If you receive such a call please report it to the Naperville Police Department’s Online Reporting System, www.naperville.il.us/policeonlinereports.aspx, or by calling the department’s non-emergency number, (630) 420-6666.

If you owe or think you owe Federal taxes call the IRS directly at (800) 829-1040.

Until next month… Stay aware and stay safe.