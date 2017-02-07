The Naperville Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) prepares for, protects against, responds to and recovers from natural and manmade incidents and events up to and including major disasters. The agency is run by an EMA Coordinator with support from a strong volunteer group, the sole purpose of which is to prepare the City and its residents to cope with any emergencies or disasters that may arise.

NEMA provides support and education to the citizens, city government and the private sector within the City of Naperville to address a growing demand for increased preparedness and response to emergency incidents, especially weather-related disasters, hazardous materials spills, earthquakes, telecommunications and electrical power breakdowns, and other problems.

Naperville has one of the top rated programs in the state of Illinois.

Naperville Emergency Management is currently seeking volunteers to assist with monitoring and communicating information on severe weather, assisting Naperville Police and Fire Departments at incidents and with planned events, and providing Search and Rescue.

Naperville Search and Rescue (NSAR) is one of five divisions within the Naperville Emergency Management Agency. NSAR’s main purpose is to provide trained individuals in wilderness ground search and to assist law enforcement in evidence searches. The other divisions are Field, Weather, Communications, and MOC 1. Typically a volunteer only joins one unit.

Volunteer requirements:

No prerequisites except a desire to serve and willingness to learn.

Age of 18 or older.

Sign “Loyalty” oath.

Be a resident of Naperville.

Be a US citizen or legal resident in the US.

Be in an appropriate physical condition to serve in one of the selected units.

For more information visit www.naperville.il.us/services/naperville-fire-department/emergency-preparedness.