Sometimes owning a business can make you so tired and crazy that you just want to go somewhere else and collect a paycheck. Clock in and clock out and leave the rest to someone else.

Then there are moments that tug at your heart, making the whole thing worthwhile. I had one of those moments recently. At the end of every year I count up the adoptions, both dog and cat, and take a look back at the year we just survived. Happily we sent home a record amount of animals for the year—440 dogs and 70 cats passed through our program.

It’s hard to believe a little pet store in Naperville can affect so many lives. Every adopted animal represents a ton of work, but it also represents a changed life for the animal and its new family. I love that I am able to do this work.

We have had an influx of great animals passing through here in the last several weeks. Please consider adoption. It will make your heart happy.

We are already planning our spring, sorting through catalogs and figuring out our upcoming pond season.

Remember to shop at your locally-owned and operated independent stores in Naperville where 70 percent of that money will stay here. In other words, spend your money where your heart and home are. Let’s keep Naperville employed and growing!