Back in February 2007, the Rotary Club of Naperville/Downtown was chartered as the third Rotary Club in Naperville. Also known as the “4:44 Club” because it meets at 4:44PM on most Wednesdays at Hugo’s Frog Pond, the small, casual club will celebrate its first 10 years at 5:30PM on Wed., Feb. 22, during its annual Rotary Foundation Dinner.

This Rotary year is also the 100th anniversary of The Rotary Foundation. Established in 1917 with a donation of $26.50, The Rotary Foundation is the $1 billion charitable arm of Rotary International, an organization dedicated to advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace.

To commemorate, members of the decade-old club have identified six members of the community to recognize as Centennial Paul Harris Fellows for The Rotary Foundation.

“The Rotary Foundation sets Rotary apart from every other service club,” said Chuck Corrigan, Foundation Chair, Rotary International District 6450, and a charter member and past president of the Rotary Club of Naperville Downtown.

“Through The Rotary Foundation, Rotarians are able to do great things in their communities and around the world, attacking the greatest challenges facing all of us –providing clean water, improving literacy, eradicating polio and other diseases, improving economies, and working toward peace.”

According to Corrigan, each of the Centennial Paul Harris Fellows his club is naming—Bryan Ogg, Pat Bowler, Jane DiGiovine, Tom Jordan, Tim Johnson and Brad Wilson— has acted with great virtue in a variety of civic-minded endeavors that exemplify the ideals of Rotary.

“They are all worthy of the recognition of being named a Paul Harris Fellow, an honor named for the founder of Rotary,” added Corrigan. “The Rotary Club of Naperville Downtown, celebrating its tenth year, seeks to make a difference in our community, and each of these Paul Harris Fellows has done just that.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Naperville Downtown and its programs, visit www.rcndowntown.com.