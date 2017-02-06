Just a few weeks into our first spring session, the new 100th General Assembly cast one our most important votes of the next two years. Over the strong objections of House Republicans, the majority party passed the new House Rules that will govern how we conduct business in the chamber through January of 2019. With the budget, property tax reform and the many vitally important challenges facing us this spring, why is a technical vote on the rules so critical? Because it is through these House Rules that one Representative from Chicago has, over the past three decades, systematically stripped crucial rights and responsibilities from your elected Representatives to gain for himself complete control over the House chamber.

A prime example of how Speaker Madigan has crafted rules to consolidate his power is his mandate that every bill to be considered must first be approved by his infamous House Rules Committee staffed by three of his top deputies. A Madigan-spearheaded change to the rules in 2011 effectively eliminated any possibility of me or any other member getting legislation advanced past this committee without their expressed consent, effectively ensuring no idea moves forward in the House without the Speaker’s personal approval.

Through various revisions to the rules over the years, the Speaker also strictly controls who will chair each of the House committees and sub-committees along with the lucrative extra pay that goes along with the chairmanships. He also single-handedly controls all session and committee schedules and rosters that specify which bills can be considered each day. In short, through his House Rules, he has exclusive control over which bills can be considered and by whom, which can be called for a vote and when that will happen.

If you’re thinking this doesn’t sound much like our intended representative democracy, you’re right. The Rules of the House are meant to help, NOT hinder, our ability to represent you in the General Assembly, but the current rules help only one Representative – Mike Madigan (D-Chicago).

My House Republican colleagues and I fought for revisions to the rules to restore fair representation, including guaranteeing consideration of bills and resolutions supported by at least 71 members of the House, and providing a public review period for budget bills and year-round review of the budget and state spending. Sadly, Speaker Madigan’s majority sided with his ongoing power grab.

Speaker Madigan isn’t going to willingly give up the power and control he’s accumulated over the past three decades, but I, as your elected Representative, will keep fighting to take it back on your behalf.