Business – Jackson Avenue Pub

www.jacksonavepub.com

7 W. Jackson Ave.

Naperville, IL 60540

(630) 904-9400

“We are known for our burgers and craft beer, but I think what I’m most proud of is the way everyone on our team pulls together to make our quality and service consistently great.”

– Kevin Hahn, Co-Owner

Jackson Avenue Pub

Kevin and Brian Hahn are Napervillians born and bred. They graduated from Naperville North High School and Kevin has worked in restaurants in Downtown Naperville for 15 years, while Brian worked in finance. So when the brothers decided to go out on their own, opening Jackson Avenue Pub was a logical choice.

“We knew there was a lot of opportunity,” says Kevin. “There are a lot of loyal customers here. If you provide a good product and good service people come back.”

The brothers have exceeded just ‘good,’ consistently offering fresh, from-scratch food and an enticing array of craft beers. The menu features 20 different burgers with a variety of toppings, as well as salads, soups and an impressive selection of starters. A new burger is offered every month.

And while the Hahns make it look easy, they confess that starting a business was a lot harder than they anticipated. They attribute their success to their hard-working staff, who put a lot of pride into top-notch service . They are grateful for loyal customers, friends and family including John Koranda of Naperville Bank & Trust.

“We grew up with John, and we trust him and Naperville Bank & Trust to look out for our best interests,” says Kevin. “They make it easier to do business.”

