Above / Plans by students for Southwest Community Park located along Wolf’s Crossing Road will be judged on Feb. 7, 2017.

Marketing students from Metea, Neuqua and Waubonsie Valley High Schools will present their proposals for development of Southwest Community Park at 11AM on Tues., Feb. 7, at the City Council Chambers, Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle St. A panel of judges representing Naperville Park District, Indian Prairie School District 204 and the City of Naperville will choose a winning proposal for the Park District’s consideration.

Southwest Community Park, located at 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road, is the Park District’s largest remaining parcel of land that is undeveloped open space.

“We are excited to hear the students’ ideas about how the park should be developed,” stated Executive Director Ray McGury in a news release. “The timing of this challenge is a perfect way to kick off a year of planning for the Park District, with a community-wide survey, new strategic plan and updated master plan all part of our 2017 goals. In the past, students did an excellent job in suggesting ideas for the commercial space at 95th St. and Route 59, and we value their creativity and perspective on how this park can benefit the community.”

“The students were asked to develop proposals that included comprehensive market research, conclusions based on data analysis, and specific park elements, including a proposed budget, that they believe would align with the Park District’s mission,” explained Janet Buglio, executive director of communication services for District 204.

Planning began Dec. 6, 2016; winner will be announced March 9, 2017

Naperville Park District landscape architects and planning staff met with groups of students from each school on December 6, 2016, and have been available by email or phone to answer the students’ questions.

“This is a unique interactive learning experience for the high school students,” said Park District Director of Planning Eric Shutes. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with them and the City of Naperville and others to explore new ideas for developing Southwest Community Park.”

The winner of the park development challenge will be announced at the Naperville Park District Board meeting at 7PM on Thurs., March 9, 2017 at the Naperville Municipal Center.