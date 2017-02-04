Over the last three months I have had numerous calls and emails about which are viable organizations to donate goods or money that help Veterans. As always I say, donate locally because these organizations help residents in need in the area. Naperville Cares, Catholic Charities, Loaves and Fishes, Operation Support Our Troops-America, Naperville Responds for Veterans, the VFW and American Legion are all organizations that help both Veterans and those residents in need. I have worked with them and found that they are supportive and have very low administration costs, if any.

Two organizations that I would like to highlight are Sharing Connections and Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans.

Sharing Connections is an organization that provides furniture and household items to families coping with a crisis like domestic violence, returning or homeless Veterans, job loss or financial hardship. You can make a difference by helping to provide hope. Their phone number is (630) 971-0565. Call now to find out how to donate the items they are looking for. You can help Sharing Connections by donating and also help you to get better organized. For more info, visit www.sharingconnections.org.

Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans provides Veterans and their families with housing and supportive services that lead to self-sufficiency. I have seen the results of the work they do helping Veterans. They are looking for small kitchen appliances, paper towels, toilet paper, etc. Think about the items you needed when you went out on your own. For more info, call (630) 871-8387 or visit www.helpaveteran.org.

“Love they neighbor as thyself” is a mantra I have tried to live all my life. Now I know many of you who know me would disagree with my analysis. The point is Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. You have the perfect opportunity to practice that quote.

This month is a great time to do an inventory of items in your home and determine what items you would like to donate with a little love.