On Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 1:23AM, Naperville Police Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 2603 S. Washington St., in which a silver 2009 Chrysler Town & Country van left the roadway and drove into a building.

Upon arrival at the scene officers learned the driver had fled the scene on foot. Officers searched the area and located the injured driver hiding in a window well of a nearby home under construction. The driver, later identified as Trenton A. Smith, 25, of Bolingbrook, was transported by Naperville Fire Department ambulance to Edward Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that Smith had been traveling southbound on Washington and failed to negotiate the left hand curve between Oak Bluff Ct. and Naper Blvd., and his vehicle left the roadway to the right, drove through a retention basin and ultimately struck the side of 2603 S. Washington, coming to a stop partially inside the building.

Approximately nine minutes prior to this crash, at 1:14AM, a Naperville Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on this same vehicle on south-bound Washington approaching Osler Drive. The driver failed to stop for the officer, increased his speed and fled from the officer, who disengaged and terminated further efforts to stop the vehicle as it fled. The vehicle was last seen disregarding the red traffic signal on south-bound Washington at 75th St.

Smith has been charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Improper Lane Usage, Speeding and Disobeying a Red Traffic Signal. He was given a March 7, 2017 court date.