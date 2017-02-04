More than 5,000 volunteers plan to pack more than a million life-saving meals in 36 hours at the Feed My Starving Children Feed the Need! MobilePack, to be held Feb. 18-19 at North Central College.

The nutritious Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) MannaPack meals are distributed by missions and humanitarian organizations to prevent starvation and curb malnourishment in children and families worldwide.

Feed The Need! is a coalition of DuPage area churches, civic organizations, schools, community groups and individuals that organize and fund the MobilePack event. Feed The Need! volunteers have packed a total of 3 million meals since the event’s inception in 2011.

Feed the Need! is also partnering with Loaves & Fishes Food pantry www.loaves-fishes.org and asks that volunteers bring non-perishable food to help restock the pantry. Collection bins will be available at registration.

Gerald KIA of Naperville, the event’s premier partner, has donated a 2017 KIA Optima that will be raffled off on Sunday.

“We’re seeking more churches, businesses and civic groups to participage with volunteers and funding so that we can produce even more meals for starving kids and families,” says Bob Huebner, co-founder of Feed the Need!

To date, Feed the Need! has more than 30 partners and sponsors.

To volunteer and for more information on sponsorships, visit www.feedtheneedillinois.org or www.fmsc.org.