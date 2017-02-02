Friday

Mark Lowry’s Diapers 2 Depends Tour – 7PM | $20-$65

Calvary Church – 9S200 Rt 59 Naperville, IL 60563

Over the years, Mark has shared the stage with many of the most elite singers and musicians to ever grace a concert stage. He was a member of the famed Gaither Vocal Band for over 20 years and has also teamed with the likes of The Martins, The Isaacs, Chonda Pierce and Michael W. Smith to create musical harmony that is loved by audiences of all ages. In the Spring of 2017, Lowry will once again team with three of musics elite as he partners with newly formed musical trio, Canas Voice to present the Diapers To Depends Tour. This event indeed will, no doubt, attract listeners of all ages, as it will be a night the entire family will enjoy, regardless of stylistic preferences. For more information please visit imcconcerts.com/tourdate.php?id=294.

Saturday

2017 State of the Naperville Park District Address – 8:45AM | Free, tickets required

Fort Hill Activity Center – 20 Fort Hill Drive Naperville, IL 60540

Join the Naperville Park District for the annual “State of the Park District” event featuring a new format and a new location at the Fort Hill Activity Center. NCTV17’s Liz Spencer will host the talk-show style format with audience participation, surprises and giveaways. Doors open at 8:45AM, with breakfast at 9AM. The address begins at 9:30AM. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required, as space is limited. To register, visit www.napervilleparks.org/sopd.

Alive Global Village Multicultural Market – 1PM | Free

Alive Center – 500 W 5th Avenue Naperville, IL 60563

The Alive Student Advisory Board is hosting a Global Village Multicultural Fair as part of their diversity campaign. Come tastes foods from different cultures, shopping the flea market and experience unique art crafts. All are welcome and entry is free of charge.

29th Annual Gospel Extravaganza – 7:30PM | $10 – $15

Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

NCC hosts the 29th annual Gospel Extravaganza at 7:30PM Saturday, Feb. 4, in the College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Titled “Chicagoland Showcase,” the concert features local church, high school, college and professional gospel groups in a night of high-spirited music and praise. Tickets are $15/adults, $10/students and seniors. For tickets visit northcentralcollege.edu/show or call the box office at 630-637-SHOW (7469).

Sunday

German Language Church Service – 11:30AM | Free

St. John United Church of Christ – 1190 Olesen Drive Naperville, IL 60540

Church services in the German language will be held at St. John United Church of Christ at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2017. The service will be led by Pastor Dr. Egon Gerdes, and all are welcome to attend. St. John UCC is located at 1190 Olesen Dr. in Naperville. German language services are held on the first Sunday of every month and will continue on March 5 and April 2. For more information, call (630) 355-5208.

Watch Super Bowl 51 – 5:30PM

Watch Super Bowl 51 live on FOX 32 from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The New England Patriots will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons. And be sure to pick up Super Bowl snacks at Casey’s Foods in Naperville Plaza, 124 West Gartner Rd, or Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus at 6th & Ellsworth in Naperville one block north of Historic 5th Avenue Station.