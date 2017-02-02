The City of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development Business Group and their study consultant Alfred Benesch & Co will host a public open house on Tuesday, February 9 to seek the perspective of area residents and businesses regarding the upcoming Downtown Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. The meeting is open to the public and scheduled from 4 to 7PM in Meeting Room A of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

The City has contracted with Alfred Benesch & Company for preliminary design work on the Bridge Replacement Project, which will see the construction of a new bridge over the DuPage River where it crosses under Washington Street between Chicago Avenue and Aurora Avenue at the south end of Downtown Naperville. The project will include an analysis of existing roadway conditions, safety and capacity issues, and future transportation needs and aesthetic opportunities to enhance and promote Downtown Naperville.

Topics to be highlighted during the open house include the study schedule, planning process, and preliminary engineering concepts. Participants may come and go as they please during the open house. City staff and members of Alfred Benesch & Company will be on-hand throughout to answer questions.

For more information on the project, visit www.naperville.il.us/dtwashingtonbridge.