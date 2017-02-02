February is the month we celebrate LOVE. Aside from the paper hearts we may use to decorate our homes, does our actual blood-pumping heart feel the LOVE?

February 3, 2017, is National Wear Red Day as part of the Go Red for Women campaign to raise awareness of heart disease in women. While many women realize that heart disease affects men and women, the facts are not really known. Heart disease is still the number 1 killer of women, as well as men. While breast cancer kills 1 in 30 women, heart disease (or stroke) kills 1 in 3 women.

Men often have chest pain, pain radiating to the arm, or indigestion/heart burn as their most common symptoms. Women, however, are more likely than men to have heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain, such as: neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort, shortness of breath, pain in one or both arms, lightheadedness or dizziness, unusual fatigue.

The lifestyle changes that help reduce heart attack risk are the same for both men and women, however. They include: quit or don’t start smoking, exercise regularly, reduce stress and maintain a healthy weight. We can also reduce our risk by eating a healthy diet that includes a variety of fruits and veggies, lean meats, low-fat dairy products, and heart healthy fats including avocado, olive oil, nuts.

Inflammation is also a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and other diseases. It is important to reduce inflammation in our bodies by eliminating foods that may be indicating intolerance. Digestive issues, skin conditions, joint pain and headaches can all be indicators of food intolerance and subsequent systemic inflammation.

Whether we need to increase our exercise, change our eating habits or learn stress management techniques, our health is worth it… not only for ourselves, but also for those we LOVE.