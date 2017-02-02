The Naperville Police Department announced today it will conduct special patrols this Super Bowl weekend, cracking down on alcohol and drug-impaired drivers and seat belt law violators.

“Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable,” said Naperville Police Sgt. Derek Zook. “All it takes is a game plan. We want fans to remember that it’s a choice, and the choice is simple. Drink or drive — but never do both. If you do, you will be arrested.”

Sgt. Zook said designating a sober driver before Sunday’s Super Bowl party and not letting friends drive drunk or drug-impaired are two simple steps to help avoid a tragic crash or an arrest due to impaired driving. Other important tips include:

Report drunk drivers to law enforcement;

Call a taxi or ride share service, use mass transit, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely;

Spend the night where the activity is being held and sleep it off;

Always buckle up and make sure every passenger is wearing a seat belt.

“Motorists also can anticipate tickets for ignoring seat belt laws,” Sgt. Zook said.

The Naperville Police Super Bowl enforcement effort is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.