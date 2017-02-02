The preponderance of 24-hour news can take you in a gazillion directions, distracting you all the way.

That’s why we try to unplug and take a long walk every day into our parks or along the Riverwalk, natural treasures of our community where we allow fresh air and freedom to work wonders.

For instance, in mid-December when we discovered a snowball that had been rolled so big we could barely see over the top of it, we began taking photos of it whenever the temperature changed. We wondered how long it would stand taller than the 4 ft. high snow fence in May Watts Park. We missed seeing the fun the youngsters likely had when they rolled and rolled the humongous ball.

We’d appreciate knowing who had a part in it. If anyone knows who rolled the big snowball that became the subject of our online “Snowball” story, complete with seven poetic rounds written to the tune of the inspirational “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” contact us by emailing Stephanie@positivelynaperville.com. We hope the photo of the snowball pictured on page 31 will leave a Lasting Impression.

For nearly five weeks, we tracked the snowball until it was completely gone on Jan. 23, a couple days after the temperature climbed into the fifties.

Taking photos of the snowball, also led us to the playground at May Watts where the joyful noises of students playing outdoors remind us how lucky we are to have an elementary school in the neighborhood.

In this electronic world of counting friends, the park bench at May Watts Elementary School displays memorable words from Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) about being a friend. And we’re reminded of Emerson’s essay “Self Reliance” that suggests for all individuals to trust their own instincts and follow their ideas from one day to the next with freedom to choose.

From Groundhog Day to Valentine’s Day to Presidents Day to Fat Tuesday to Black History Month, fall in love with good things happening in February, mindful that spring begins again on March 20.