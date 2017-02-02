‘Buy a Brick’ Campaign continues along the Riverwalk

During the Riverwalk 2000 fundraiser launched in 1997, the Daily Herald sponsored a “Buy a Brick” ad campaign featuring different residents holding the “Your Name Here” brick.

Today, the initiative that gives individuals the opportunity to write a message to be engraved on a brick or a granite stone continues to be a popular gift item and a way to support the Riverwalk Foundation.

Find complete details with photos about this personalized gift in a story featured at www.positivelynaperville.com. Search “Buy a Brick.”

To order a 4 x 8 brick ($150) for the Riverwalk extension or an 8 x 8 brick ($250) for Fredenhagen Park, simply send a check made payable to the Riverwalk Foundation with your 12 character per line, 3-line ($150) or 6-line message ($250) to Jan Erickson, Riverwalk Administrator, City of Naperville, TED Business Group, 400 S. Eagle Street, Naperville, IL 60540. Include your name, address, phone number, e-mail or other contact information.

Or for information on how to purchase a brick by credit card, contact Erickson at (630) 305-5984 or ericksonj@naperville.il.us.

Visit veterans! Play bingo!

Every month from September to June on the second Tuesday, a motorcoach departs promptly at 6:15PM from the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43, 908 W. Jackson Ave., with folks eager to spread good cheer to veterans receiving treatment at Hine VA Hospital in Maywood.

The public is welcome to help fill the bus on Tues., Feb. 14, a special time when visitors play BINGO and visit with the veterans.

For more info, call organizer John Shaw at (630) 961-3479, Mike Barbour at (630) 240-1645 or Jan Barbour at (630) 247-9007.

German language church service

Church services in the German language will be held at St. John United Church of Christ at 11:30AM on Sun., Feb. 5.

The service will be led by Dr. Egon Gerdes, and all are welcome to attend. St. John UCC is located at 1190 Olesen Dr. German services are held on the first Sunday of every month and will continue on March 5. For more info call (630) 355-5208.

VFW Fish Fry starts Feb. 24

The Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 again is set to serve its “All You Can Eat” Friday night Fish Fry beginning at 4:30PM Fri., Feb. 24, and continuing every Friday evening through April 14.

The menu varies, but will include two kinds of fish, chicken, salad, vegetables, (normally nine different items); plus rolls, dessert and coffee every Friday.

The all-you-can-eat buffet is prepared by Belgio’s Catering. The full menu is available at www.napervfw3873.org.

A full cash bar is available. Adults will cost $12, seniors $10, children 4-11 $7, and children 3 and under are free.

Share this news with relatives, friends and co-workers. And note that folks who enjoy mixing and mingling during the Friday Night Fish Fry have been caught reading Positively Naperville.

The Judd Kendall VFW Post is located at 908 W. Jackson Ave.

For more information about the many programs and community projects provided by members of the Naperville VFW, visit www.napervfw3873.org or call (630) 420-9820.

Naperville Woman’s Club celebrates 120 years

The Naperville Woman’s Club will receive a Mayoral Proclamation during the awards presentation of the Naperville City Council meeting beginning at 7PM Tues., Feb. 21. The Proclamation will recognize the club’s 120th anniversary and its philanthropy since 1897. City Council meetings are held in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Visit Day at North Central College

High school students and their parents or guardians are invited to attend NCC’s Visit Day on Monday, Feb. 20, in the Wentz Concert Hall lobby, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Visitors can choose to attend a morning session with check-in at 9:30AM or a later one at 11:45AM. Both sessions offer opportunities to take a walking tour and attend informative sessions on financial aid, academic highlights and student life, with optional tours of athletic and fine arts facilities. For more information and to register call (630) 637-5800 or visit northcentralcollege.edu/visit/freshman-campus-visit-opportunities.