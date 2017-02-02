There’s not much to say about “Split,” M. Night Shayamalan’s most recent psychological thriller.

James McAvoy, well known for portraying young professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies, is given a chance to really flex his theatrical chops as the split personality psychopath Kevin. Or Dennis. Or Barry or Patricia and twenty other varying personas which he switches between with ease. Everything else is pretty standard and rather predictable. A kidnapping, attempts at escape, a bloody climax.

The plot feels overly familiar, however it’s not boring, but the psychological dynamic between the character’s and their motivations is weak and unsatisfactory. It feels like the poor man’s version of “10 Clover Field Lane” with all the classic kidnap movie tropes, but where “Cloverfield” was able to add considerable spice and originality, “Split” sort of lost control of itself and thus lost control of my interest. Still, McAvoy’s performance and what little mystery remained surrounding the story was good enough to make the whole thing tolerable.

All in all You get what you pay for, although the creepiness wears off quickly and the content isn’t quite as mind contorting as Shayamalan’s films of the past. Simply put: if you were excited for this movie you’ll be content with it and if you didn’t intend on seeing it you’re not missing out on much.

I give I give “Split” 2.5/4 Stars

Ben’s Oscar Predictions

It’s that time of year again folks. Yes, the Academy Awards are upon us and oh, what a year it’s been. It was twelve months of daring artistry and meaningful thematic purpose. Dozens of exceptional movies carried deep political and social connotations that seem to be worth more to people with all that’s been happening in our nation. Both politically and not.

Having seen the majority of the films nominated, I feel I am able to make a solid conjecture regarding the winners of the most prestigious awards in cinema. Not to mention I’ve correctly predicted the Best Picture winner for the past seven years and I do not intend on ending my streak this year. Therefore, after careful reflection, consideration, and study I am presenting my picks for the main five awards:

Best Actor: Casey Affleck – “Manchester By The Sea”

Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Best Director: Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester By The Sea”

Best screenplay: Original – “Hell Or High Water” Adapted – “Moonlight”

Best Picture: “La La Land”