Above / INFORMATION WANTED 630-420-6006 NPD report # 2017-000479

NAPERVILLE CRIME STOPPERS are offering up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for Theft of a Wallet and Unlawful Use of a Credit Card.

On January 13, 2017, the Naperville Police Department took a report of a burglary to motor vehicle where the victim’s purse was stolen while she was unloading items from her vehicle while parked at 1155 Aurora Avenue.

Approximately thirty minutes later, the pictured female subject withdrew $8,500 from our victim’s bank account and following the withdrawal used our victim’s credit card at multiple stores in Wheaton, IL.

Anyone who can identify the person pictured, please contact Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.

—Lou Cammiso, Naperville Police

If you witnessed this incident or have any information about the suspect, please contact Naperville CRIME STOPPERS at (630) 420-6006 or through its website at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

Your information is important to Crime Stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for the information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

Crime does not pay… But CRIME STOPPERS does…

Get to know more about Naperville CRIME STOPPERS and keeping the community safe at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

Memorize the CRIME STOPPERS tip hotline, (630) 420-6006, available around the clock.

Keeping our community safe is everyone’s responsibility.

News submitted by Commander Lou Cammiso , Naperville Police Department, Office of Professional Standards